High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Bishop Diego 12, Fillmore 4
Cajon 5, Jurupa Hills 1
Capistrano Valley Christian 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 4
Cerritos 4, Downey 3
Citrus Valley 18, Sierra Vista 2
Diamond Bar 5, Katella 2
Etiwanda 3, Glendora 1
Firebaugh 15, Keppel 3
Flintridge Prep 10, Rio Hondo Prep 0
Garden Grove 8, Magnolia 4
Grand Terrace 3, Miller 2
Jurupa Valley 7, Riverside Notre Dame 3
Legacy 10, Roybal 0
Littlerock 11, Desert 2
Los Altos 3, Nogales 0
Mission Viejo 7, Fountain Valley 4
Monrovia 6, Arroyo 0
Norco 4, King 0
North Valley Military 19, Central City Value 2
Ontario Christian 8, Rancho Christian 0
Rancho Mirage 12, Palm Springs 1
Sultana 2, Hesperia Christian 1
Sylmar 6, Verdugo Hills 0
Troy 6, Placentia Valencia 5
Valley Arts/Sciences 13, Arleta 12
Vaughn 2, Grant 0
SOFTBALL
Alhambra 5, El Monte 1
Arleta 28, Valley Arts/Sciences 0
Beckman 15, Dana Hills 6
Bellflower 7, Glenn 5
Boron 12, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 2
Buena Park 7, Katella 1
Burbank Providence 11, Flintridge Prep 1
Corona Santiago 6, Upland 2
Edgewood 11, Gabrielino 1
El Toro 14, Laguna Hills 3
Fairfax 12, Northridge 0
Glendora 9, Colony 1
Grace Brethren 14, Faith Baptist 3
Kaiser 11, Rancho Cucamonga 8
King 10, Miller 1
Littlerock 21, Desert 4
Locke 16, Los Angeles Jordan 0
Los Alamitos 10, La Habra 0
Los Angeles Marshall 14, Immaculate Heart 4
Nogales 17, Ontario 7
Oxford Academy 22, Firebaugh 8
Santee 21, Rancho Dominguez 10
Schurr 13, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1
Sotomayor 20, Jefferson 0
South El Monte 14, Baldwin Park 3
Sun Valley Magnet 22, Panorama 10
Valencia 19, Castaic 0
Villa Park 9, Sonora 0
Walnut 3, Bishop Amat 1
West Adams 19, Orthopaedic 17
