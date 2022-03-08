Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores

By Times staff
BASEBALL

Bishop Diego 12, Fillmore 4

Cajon 5, Jurupa Hills 1

Capistrano Valley Christian 6, Eastvale Roosevelt 4

Cerritos 4, Downey 3

Citrus Valley 18, Sierra Vista 2

Diamond Bar 5, Katella 2

Etiwanda 3, Glendora 1

Firebaugh 15, Keppel 3

Flintridge Prep 10, Rio Hondo Prep 0

Garden Grove 8, Magnolia 4

Grand Terrace 3, Miller 2

Jurupa Valley 7, Riverside Notre Dame 3

Legacy 10, Roybal 0

Littlerock 11, Desert 2

Los Altos 3, Nogales 0

Mission Viejo 7, Fountain Valley 4

Monrovia 6, Arroyo 0

Norco 4, King 0

North Valley Military 19, Central City Value 2

Ontario Christian 8, Rancho Christian 0

Rancho Mirage 12, Palm Springs 1

Sultana 2, Hesperia Christian 1

Sylmar 6, Verdugo Hills 0

Troy 6, Placentia Valencia 5

Valley Arts/Sciences 13, Arleta 12

Vaughn 2, Grant 0

SOFTBALL

Alhambra 5, El Monte 1

Arleta 28, Valley Arts/Sciences 0

Beckman 15, Dana Hills 6

Bellflower 7, Glenn 5

Boron 12, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 2

Buena Park 7, Katella 1

Burbank Providence 11, Flintridge Prep 1

Corona Santiago 6, Upland 2

Edgewood 11, Gabrielino 1

El Toro 14, Laguna Hills 3

Fairfax 12, Northridge 0

Glendora 9, Colony 1

Grace Brethren 14, Faith Baptist 3

Kaiser 11, Rancho Cucamonga 8

King 10, Miller 1

Littlerock 21, Desert 4

Locke 16, Los Angeles Jordan 0

Los Alamitos 10, La Habra 0

Los Angeles Marshall 14, Immaculate Heart 4

Nogales 17, Ontario 7

Oxford Academy 22, Firebaugh 8

Santee 21, Rancho Dominguez 10

Schurr 13, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1

Sotomayor 20, Jefferson 0

South El Monte 14, Baldwin Park 3

Sun Valley Magnet 22, Panorama 10

Valencia 19, Castaic 0

Villa Park 9, Sonora 0

Walnut 3, Bishop Amat 1

West Adams 19, Orthopaedic 17

