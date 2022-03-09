Jaden Noot strikes out 10 to help Sierra Canyon win its 10th consecutive game

Sierra Canyon, the No. 1-ranked team in Southern Section Division 2, has started the baseball season with 10 consecutive victories. The latest came Tuesday in an 8-0 victory over Agoura.

Jaden Noot struck out 10 and walked none in six innings. He gave up two hits. Andrew Cisneros had two hits and two RBIs and Max Martin also had two hits.

Orange Lutheran 9, JSerra 0: The Lancers (6-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 1, had little trouble in their Trinity League opener. Louis Rodriguez struck out seven and walked none in six innings. Jacob Pereda had two RBIs.

Loyola 2, Chaminade 0: Joey Frey threw six shutout innings, striking out seven and walking one, to lead Loyola in the Mission League game. Henry Boylston picked up the save. Adam Magpoc hit a home run.

Harvard-Westlake 13, St. Francis 0: Sophomore Bryce Rainer hit two home runs and finished with four RBIs. Toussaint Bythewood had three hits.

Royal 6, Camarillo 1: Trevor Hansen threw a complete game for Royal.

Trabuco Hills 7, Edison 4: Junior Bobby Gray continued his power display, hitting a home run and finishing with two hits and two RBIs for Trabuco Hills. He has five home runs and 13 RBIs in nine games.

Simi Valley 16, Oak Park 3: Ben Sawyer had three hits and four RBIs while Andrew Nykoluk added two hits and four RBIs for the Pioneers.

St. John Bosco 5, Dana Hills 0: Julian Orozco threw a four-hit shutout for the Braves.

Beckman 5, Portola 4: Marcus Zeigler had the walk-off double for Beckman (6-1). Brandon Kuromoto had three hits for Portola.

Viewpoint 2, Crossroads 1: Brandon Warner threw a complete game with four strikeouts for Viewpoint.

Corona 8, South Hills 5: Freshman shortstop Billy Carlson had three hits for Corona.

Villa Park 6, Hart 5: Geoff McArthur had the walk-off single for Villa Park. Gavin Grahovac had three RBIs.

Long Beach Millikan 5, Pacifica 3: Myles Patton pitched the Rams to victory. Sam DeCarlo hit a home run and had three RBIs.

Bonita 8, Claremont 1: Bubba Rambaud struck out 13 in 6 2/3 innings for Bonita.

Softball

JSerra 6, Aliso Niguel 0: Eva Hurtado threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts for JSerra.

El Camino Real 8, Chaminade 4: Cynthia Carrillo had a home run and three RBIs for the Royals.

Capistrano Valley 4, Mission Viejo 2: The Cougars ended Mission Viejo’s 10-game winning streak.