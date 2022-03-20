High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores
BASEBALL
Arlington 2, Lakewood 0
Burbank 17, Sylmar 7
Cajon 1, Beaumont 0
Camarillo 3, Westlake 1
Cerritos 3, Los Angeles Marshall 0
Cerritos Valley Christian 8, St. Anthony 4
Chino Hills 5, Charter Oak 1
Colony 4, Pomona 1
Crean Lutheran 9, NorthTorrance 5
Cypress 8, Ayala 5
Dos Pueblos 11, Visalia Central Valley Christian 2
El Rancho 10, Cerritos 2
Etiwanda 21, Canyon Springs 5
Fullerton 12, California 0
Gahr 10, Foothill 2
Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Damien 0
Gardena Serra 7-2, Jurupa Hills 5-10
Glendale 11, Mary Star 7
Glendora 4, Upland 3
Heritage 11, Chaffey 2
Huntington Beach 1, Los Alamitos 0
Katella 3, Riverside North 2
La Mirada 3, Moorpark 2
Linfield Christian 8, Lakeside 3
Mission Viejo 6, Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 3
Monroe 10, Sherman Oaks CES 0
Montclair 9, Apple Valley 3
Muir 3-0, Rialto 0-7
Ocean View 5, Aliso Niguel 0
Ojai Valley 4, Coast Union 2
Palisades 12, Bell 0
Patriot 8, Western Christian 7
Peninsula 6, Bellflower 1
Ramona 8, La Salle 6
Redlands 10, Redlands East Valley 3
Royal 8, Saugus 3
San Clemente 11, Santa Fe 8
Santa Fe 8, Paramount 7
Savanna 18, Nampa (Idaho) Columbia 7
Summit 6, Sunny Hills 1
Sun Valley Poly 3, Taft 2
Tesoro 7, Layton (Utah) 3
Thousand Oaks 7, Grace Brethren 2
Torrance 11, La Palma Kennedy 1
Tustin 2, Murrieta Valley 1
Valencia 13, Chatsworth 2
Walnut 6, Buena Park 0
West Linn (Ore.) 12, Placentia Valencia 1
Whittier Christian 4, Victor Valley 3
Wilmington Banning 9, Salesian 6
Windward 6, Da Vinci 4
SOFTBALL
Aliso Niguel 1, Rosary 0
Barstow 9, Bakersfield Foothill 1
Chaminade 10, Fairfax 0
Chatsworth 10, Chaminade 0
Da Vinci 13, Avalon 1
El Segundo 4, Aliso Niguel 1
Foothill Tech 5, Lompoc Cabrillo 2
Long Beach Wilson 12, Troy 6
Norco 10, La Serna 0
Rancho Mirage 5-1, Colony 1-2
Rosary 7, El Segundo 2
South Hills 2, Bishop Amat 1
Tesoro 9, Long Beach Wilson 0
Wasco 3, Barstow 0
