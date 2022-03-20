Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores

Baseballs are collected in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Arlington 2, Lakewood 0

Burbank 17, Sylmar 7

Cajon 1, Beaumont 0

Camarillo 3, Westlake 1

Cerritos 3, Los Angeles Marshall 0

Cerritos Valley Christian 8, St. Anthony 4

Chino Hills 5, Charter Oak 1

Colony 4, Pomona 1

Crean Lutheran 9, NorthTorrance 5

Cypress 8, Ayala 5

Dos Pueblos 11, Visalia Central Valley Christian 2

El Rancho 10, Cerritos 2

Etiwanda 21, Canyon Springs 5

Fullerton 12, California 0

Gahr 10, Foothill 2

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Damien 0

Gardena Serra 7-2, Jurupa Hills 5-10

Glendale 11, Mary Star 7

Glendora 4, Upland 3

Heritage 11, Chaffey 2

Huntington Beach 1, Los Alamitos 0

Katella 3, Riverside North 2

La Mirada 3, Moorpark 2

Linfield Christian 8, Lakeside 3

Mission Viejo 6, Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge 3

Monroe 10, Sherman Oaks CES 0

Montclair 9, Apple Valley 3

Muir 3-0, Rialto 0-7

Ocean View 5, Aliso Niguel 0

Ojai Valley 4, Coast Union 2

Palisades 12, Bell 0

Patriot 8, Western Christian 7

Peninsula 6, Bellflower 1

Ramona 8, La Salle 6

Redlands 10, Redlands East Valley 3

Royal 8, Saugus 3

San Clemente 11, Santa Fe 8

Santa Fe 8, Paramount 7

Savanna 18, Nampa (Idaho) Columbia 7

Summit 6, Sunny Hills 1

Sun Valley Poly 3, Taft 2

Tesoro 7, Layton (Utah) 3

Thousand Oaks 7, Grace Brethren 2

Torrance 11, La Palma Kennedy 1

Tustin 2, Murrieta Valley 1

Valencia 13, Chatsworth 2

Walnut 6, Buena Park 0

West Linn (Ore.) 12, Placentia Valencia 1

Whittier Christian 4, Victor Valley 3

Wilmington Banning 9, Salesian 6

Windward 6, Da Vinci 4

SOFTBALL

Aliso Niguel 1, Rosary 0

Barstow 9, Bakersfield Foothill 1

Chaminade 10, Fairfax 0

Chatsworth 10, Chaminade 0

Da Vinci 13, Avalon 1

El Segundo 4, Aliso Niguel 1

Foothill Tech 5, Lompoc Cabrillo 2

Long Beach Wilson 12, Troy 6

Norco 10, La Serna 0

Rancho Mirage 5-1, Colony 1-2

Rosary 7, El Segundo 2

South Hills 2, Bishop Amat 1

Tesoro 9, Long Beach Wilson 0

Wasco 3, Barstow 0

High School Sports

