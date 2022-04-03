Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Coach Tom Dill sits in a folding chair with a pile of striped pants in his lap.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Tom Dill hands out pants after his 500th career victory.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (15-2); Three-game sweep of St. John Bosco (1)

2. YUCAIPA (13-2); Headed to North Carolina for national tourney (2)

3. SIERRA CANYON (18-0); Big test coming at Boras Classic in 2 weeks (4)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-5-1); Lost two of three in Alabama (3)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-4-1); Knights can clinch league title this week (8)

6. TESORO (16-1); Three games vs. Mission Viejo (9)

7. JSERRA (11-9); Three-game sweep of Servite (16)

8. ARLINGTON (18-1); 7-0 in River Valley League (10)

9. CORONA (11-4); Big series vs. Norco (12)

10. SERVITE (8-6); Headed to North Carolina (5)

11. SANTA MARGARITA (13-5); Lost two of three to Mater Dei (6)

12. VILLA PARK (14-2); Junior Gavin Grahovac has 22 hits (7)

13. NORCO (15-3); UCLA commit Cameron Kim has 33 hits (15)

14. CYPRESS (13-3-2); Plays in National Classic in Orange County (13)

15. ST. JOHN BOSCO (11-6); Braves swept by JSerra (11)

16. KING (9-4); Three games vs. Roosevelt (14)

17. TORRANCE (17-1-1); Sweep of El Segundo (18)

18, GRANADA HILLS (13-2-1); Two-game showdown with Birmingham (20)

19. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (13-6); Next up is Tustin (17)

20. TRABUCO HILLS (14-3); Plays Esperazana on Monday (19)

21. HART (13-7); Pepperdine commit Matt Quintanar had big week (21)

22. SOUTH HILLS (14-3); 14 RBIs for Gilbert Morales (22)

23. CALABASAS (12-3); Took two of three from Oaks Christian (23)

24. MATER DEI (10-7); 13 strikeouts for Jack Kirrer vs. Santa Margarita (NR)

25. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (12-5); Myles Patton is 6-1 with 1.28 ERA (NR)

