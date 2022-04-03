The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

25. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (12-5); Myles Patton is 6-1 with 1.28 ERA (NR)

24. MATER DEI (10-7); 13 strikeouts for Jack Kirrer vs. Santa Margarita (NR)

23. CALABASAS (12-3); Took two of three from Oaks Christian (23)

19. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (13-6); Next up is Tustin (17)

16. KING (9-4); Three games vs. Roosevelt (14)

14. CYPRESS (13-3-2); Plays in National Classic in Orange County (13)

11. SANTA MARGARITA (13-5); Lost two of three to Mater Dei (6)

6. TESORO (16-1); Three games vs. Mission Viejo (9)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (15-4-1); Knights can clinch league title this week (8)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (14-5-1); Lost two of three in Alabama (3)

3. SIERRA CANYON (18-0); Big test coming at Boras Classic in 2 weeks (4)

2. YUCAIPA (13-2); Headed to North Carolina for national tourney (2)

A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Tom Dill hands out pants after his 500th career victory.

