The Times’ high school baseball top 25 rankings
A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:
Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment
1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-3); Won three of four in North Carolina (1)
2. SIERRA CANYON (20-0); Faces Paraclete twice this week (3)
3. YUCAIPA (15-3); Next up is Citrus Valley (2)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-5-1); Showdown Monday with JSerra at USC (4)
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-5-1); Coach Tom Dill is winningest coach in Mission League (5)
6. JSERRA (11-9); Tuning up for Boras Classic next week (7)
7. ARLINGTON (20-1); Lions continue to roll (8)
8. NORCO (18-3); Three-game sweep of Corona (13)
9. CYPRESS (17-3-2): National Classic champions (14)
10. VILLA PARK (17-2); AJ Krodel is 5-0 with 1.96 ERA (12)
11. SANTA MARGARITA (16-6); Eagles battling for third in Trinity League (11)
12. KING (12-5); Wolves right behind Norco in Big VIII League (16)
13. SERVITE (9-8); Big series vs. Mater Dei this week (10)
14. TESORO (16-4); Titans were swept by Mission Viejo (6)
15. CORONA (11-7); It’s regroup time for the Panthers (9)
16. HART (14-7); Indians getting healthy for playoffs (21)
17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (14-7); Johnny Morales with big pitching effort (19)
18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-8); Back to Trinity League play (15)
19. MISSION VIEJO (11-9); Here come the Diablos (NR)
20. TORRANCE (18-2-1); 4-0 in the Pioneer League (17)
21. GRANADA HILLS (15-3-1); The team to beat in City Open Division (18)
22. MATER DEI (11-7); Fighting to earn playoff spot (24)
23. TRABUCO HILLS (15-5); 4-1 in the Sea View League (20)
24. CALABASAS (14-4); Sophomore infielder Nate Castellon is coming through (23)
25. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (16-5); Headed to Moore League title (25)
