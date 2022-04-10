Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball top 25 rankings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at this week’s top 25 high school baseball rankings by The Times:

Rk. SCHOOL (Record); Comment

1. ORANGE LUTHERAN (18-3); Won three of four in North Carolina (1)

2. SIERRA CANYON (20-0); Faces Paraclete twice this week (3)

3. YUCAIPA (15-3); Next up is Citrus Valley (2)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (15-5-1); Showdown Monday with JSerra at USC (4)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-5-1); Coach Tom Dill is winningest coach in Mission League (5)

6. JSERRA (11-9); Tuning up for Boras Classic next week (7)

7. ARLINGTON (20-1); Lions continue to roll (8)

8. NORCO (18-3); Three-game sweep of Corona (13)

9. CYPRESS (17-3-2): National Classic champions (14)

10. VILLA PARK (17-2); AJ Krodel is 5-0 with 1.96 ERA (12)

11. SANTA MARGARITA (16-6); Eagles battling for third in Trinity League (11)

12. KING (12-5); Wolves right behind Norco in Big VIII League (16)

13. SERVITE (9-8); Big series vs. Mater Dei this week (10)

14. TESORO (16-4); Titans were swept by Mission Viejo (6)

15. CORONA (11-7); It’s regroup time for the Panthers (9)

16. HART (14-7); Indians getting healthy for playoffs (21)

17. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (14-7); Johnny Morales with big pitching effort (19)

18. ST. JOHN BOSCO (13-8); Back to Trinity League play (15)

19. MISSION VIEJO (11-9); Here come the Diablos (NR)

20. TORRANCE (18-2-1); 4-0 in the Pioneer League (17)

21. GRANADA HILLS (15-3-1); The team to beat in City Open Division (18)

22. MATER DEI (11-7); Fighting to earn playoff spot (24)

23. TRABUCO HILLS (15-5); 4-1 in the Sea View League (20)

24. CALABASAS (14-4); Sophomore infielder Nate Castellon is coming through (23)

25. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (16-5); Headed to Moore League title (25)

High School Sports


Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

