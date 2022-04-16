High school baseball and softball Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Anaheim 12, Santa Ana Valley 1
Anaheim Canyon 5, Foothill 3
Cajon 4, Beaumont 2
Camino Nuevo 9, Central City Value 8
Capistrano Valley 4, Dana Hills 3
Capistrano Valley Christian 12, Sage Hill 4
Cathedral City 9, Yucca Valley 7
Charter Oak 2, West Covina 1
Coachella Valley 10, Indio 2
Culver City 8, Peninsula 2
El Modena 4, Brea Olinda 0
El Toro 5, Mission Viejo 0
Esperanza 10, Yorba Linda 1
Etiwanda 11, Chino Hills 5
Fountain Valley 3, Huntington Beach 2
Fullerton 5, Buena Park 4
Gahr 12, Lynwood 0
Ganesha 7, Pomona 4
Gladstone 18, Azusa 0
Hemet 10, Vista del Lago 0
Jurupa Hills 6, San Jacinto 5
Katella 17, Godinez 3
La Canada 6, South Pasadena 3
La Puente 11, Edgewood 4
Los Angeles Hamilton 5, San Marino 4
Mesa Grande Academy 12, Redlands Adventist 5
Monrovia 3, Temple City 0
North Torrance 4, Torrance 0
Northview 16, Diamond Ranch 3
Oak Hills 9, Sultana 6
Oak Park 16, Foothill Tech 5
Orange 5, Santa Ana 4
Oxnard Pacifica 4, Buena 1
Palos Verdes 4, Mira Costa 0
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Upland 1
Rio Hondo Prep 9, Flintridge Prep 8
Riverside North 5, Canyon Springs 2
San Clemente 6, San Juan Hills 1
Savanna 14, Western 1
Serrano 10, Apple Valley 5
Sonora 9, La Habra 2
Temescal Canyon 6, Riverside Poly 3
Tesoro 3, Los Alamitos 2
Tustin 3, Placentia Valencia 2
SOFTBALL
Beaumont 2, Redlands East Valley 1
Burbank Burroughs 12, Pasadena 0
Burbank Providence 12, Chadwick 1
Cajon 6, Citrus Valley 0
Covina 8, Northview 1
Culver City 10, Palos Verdes 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 14, Corona 1
Edgewood 17, Pomona 4
Elsinore 15, Vista del Lago 1
Firebaugh 14, Hawthorne Math/Science 2
Glendora 2, Claremont 0
Hemet 15, Moreno Valley 2
La Puente 6, Garey 5
Lompoc 4, Lompoc Cabrillo 0
North Torrance 4, El Segundo 1
Oak Hills 8, Apple Valley 4
Orange Vista 14, Riverside North 6
Redlands Adventist 14, Mesa Grande Academy 12
Rio Mesa 13, Oxnard 0
Riverside Poly 10, Paloma Valley 0
Segerstrom 5, Katella 0
Serrano 2, Hesperia 1
Sierra Canyon 16, Fernley (Nev.) 1
South Torrance 7, West Torrance 3
Sultana 20, Ridgecrest Burroughs 3
Temple City 11, Monrovia 1
Ventura 24, Channel Islands 1
Yucaipa 17, Redlands 2
