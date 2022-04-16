Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball Friday’s scores

By Times staff
BASEBALL

Anaheim 12, Santa Ana Valley 1

Anaheim Canyon 5, Foothill 3

Cajon 4, Beaumont 2

Camino Nuevo 9, Central City Value 8

Capistrano Valley 4, Dana Hills 3

Capistrano Valley Christian 12, Sage Hill 4

Cathedral City 9, Yucca Valley 7

Charter Oak 2, West Covina 1

Coachella Valley 10, Indio 2

Culver City 8, Peninsula 2

El Modena 4, Brea Olinda 0

El Toro 5, Mission Viejo 0

Esperanza 10, Yorba Linda 1

Etiwanda 11, Chino Hills 5

Fountain Valley 3, Huntington Beach 2

Fullerton 5, Buena Park 4

Gahr 12, Lynwood 0

Ganesha 7, Pomona 4

Gladstone 18, Azusa 0

Hemet 10, Vista del Lago 0

Jurupa Hills 6, San Jacinto 5

Katella 17, Godinez 3

La Canada 6, South Pasadena 3

La Puente 11, Edgewood 4

Los Angeles Hamilton 5, San Marino 4

Mesa Grande Academy 12, Redlands Adventist 5

Monrovia 3, Temple City 0

North Torrance 4, Torrance 0

Northview 16, Diamond Ranch 3

Oak Hills 9, Sultana 6

Oak Park 16, Foothill Tech 5

Orange 5, Santa Ana 4

Oxnard Pacifica 4, Buena 1

Palos Verdes 4, Mira Costa 0

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Upland 1

Rio Hondo Prep 9, Flintridge Prep 8

Riverside North 5, Canyon Springs 2

San Clemente 6, San Juan Hills 1

Savanna 14, Western 1

Serrano 10, Apple Valley 5

Sonora 9, La Habra 2

Temescal Canyon 6, Riverside Poly 3

Tesoro 3, Los Alamitos 2

Tustin 3, Placentia Valencia 2

SOFTBALL

Beaumont 2, Redlands East Valley 1

Burbank Burroughs 12, Pasadena 0

Burbank Providence 12, Chadwick 1

Cajon 6, Citrus Valley 0

Covina 8, Northview 1

Culver City 10, Palos Verdes 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 14, Corona 1

Edgewood 17, Pomona 4

Elsinore 15, Vista del Lago 1

Firebaugh 14, Hawthorne Math/Science 2

Glendora 2, Claremont 0

Hemet 15, Moreno Valley 2

La Puente 6, Garey 5

Lompoc 4, Lompoc Cabrillo 0

North Torrance 4, El Segundo 1

Oak Hills 8, Apple Valley 4

Orange Vista 14, Riverside North 6

Redlands Adventist 14, Mesa Grande Academy 12

Rio Mesa 13, Oxnard 0

Riverside Poly 10, Paloma Valley 0

Segerstrom 5, Katella 0

Serrano 2, Hesperia 1

Sierra Canyon 16, Fernley (Nev.) 1

South Torrance 7, West Torrance 3

Sultana 20, Ridgecrest Burroughs 3

Temple City 11, Monrovia 1

Ventura 24, Channel Islands 1

Yucaipa 17, Redlands 2

