High school baseball and softball Saturday’s scores
BASEBALL
Aquinas 4, Redlands 2
Arlington 10, Marina 0
Ayala 5, Foothill 3
Beckman 6, Flintridge Prep 2
Bishop Amat 4, Culver City 3
Cajon 7-18, Valley View 4-5
Camarillo 13, Ventura 5
Capistrano Valley Christian 11-16, Santa Monica 1-4
Cerritos 6, Wilmington Banning 3
Corona 5, King 1
El Cajon Christian 12, Castaic 4
El Modena 10, Orange 1
Fremont 3, Franklin 2
Great Oak 2, Palm Desert 1
Irvine University 6, Woodbridge 5
Laguna Hills 7, Portola 4
Los Amigos 4, Artesia 0
Los Angeles Marshall 3, Garfield 1
Northwood 4, Irvine 1
Ocean View 6, Los Alamitos 3
Pasadena Marshall 9, Cathedral 1
Quartz Hill 16, Simi Valley 3
Rio Mesa 5, Oaks Christian 2
Salesian 3, Norwalk 1
San Pedro 9, St. Paul 0
Servite 5, Mater Dei 1
South Hills 12, La Quinta 2
St. Anthony 20, Bell Gardens 0
Warren 2, La Serna 0
West Valley 14, Academy for Careers and Exploration 4
SOFTBALL
Birmingham 13, Fernley (Nev.) 7
Brawley 5, Heritage Christian 4
El Cajon Christian 5, Birmingham 2
Las Vegas Arbor View 10, Chaminade 0
Oak Park 20, Golden Valley 3
Sierra Canyon 8, Las Vegas Arbor View 7
Thousand Oaks 19, Golden Valley 0
Thousand Oaks 5, Ventura 2
Ventura 5, Oak Park 3
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.