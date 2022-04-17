Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball Saturday’s scores

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Aquinas 4, Redlands 2

Arlington 10, Marina 0

Ayala 5, Foothill 3

Beckman 6, Flintridge Prep 2

Bishop Amat 4, Culver City 3

Cajon 7-18, Valley View 4-5

Camarillo 13, Ventura 5

Capistrano Valley Christian 11-16, Santa Monica 1-4

Cerritos 6, Wilmington Banning 3

Corona 5, King 1

El Cajon Christian 12, Castaic 4

El Modena 10, Orange 1

Fremont 3, Franklin 2

Great Oak 2, Palm Desert 1

Irvine University 6, Woodbridge 5

Laguna Hills 7, Portola 4

Los Amigos 4, Artesia 0

Los Angeles Marshall 3, Garfield 1

Northwood 4, Irvine 1

Ocean View 6, Los Alamitos 3

Pasadena Marshall 9, Cathedral 1

Quartz Hill 16, Simi Valley 3

Rio Mesa 5, Oaks Christian 2

Salesian 3, Norwalk 1

San Pedro 9, St. Paul 0

Servite 5, Mater Dei 1

South Hills 12, La Quinta 2

St. Anthony 20, Bell Gardens 0

Warren 2, La Serna 0

West Valley 14, Academy for Careers and Exploration 4

SOFTBALL

Birmingham 13, Fernley (Nev.) 7

Brawley 5, Heritage Christian 4

El Cajon Christian 5, Birmingham 2

Las Vegas Arbor View 10, Chaminade 0

Oak Park 20, Golden Valley 3

Sierra Canyon 8, Las Vegas Arbor View 7

Thousand Oaks 19, Golden Valley 0

Thousand Oaks 5, Ventura 2

Ventura 5, Oak Park 3

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement