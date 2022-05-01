Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Buena 2, Granada Hills Kennedy 0

Carpinteria 17, Villanova Prep 1

Garfield 4, Montebello 1

Los Angeles Marshall 3, Sylmar 0

Ojai Valley 5, Foothill Tech 2

Palisades 6, Narbonne 3

San Fernando 5, Verdugo Hills 4

San Pedro 5, Sun Valley Poly 3

Whittier Christian 23, Downey Calvary Chapel 6

SOFTBALL

Birmingham 1, Eagle Rock 0

Birmingham 4, Sun Valley Poly 1

Carson 2, Bravo 0

Carson 20, Chavez 1

Sun Valley Poly 4, Bravo 3

