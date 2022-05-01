High school baseball and softball: Saturday’s scores
BASEBALL
Buena 2, Granada Hills Kennedy 0
Carpinteria 17, Villanova Prep 1
Garfield 4, Montebello 1
Los Angeles Marshall 3, Sylmar 0
Ojai Valley 5, Foothill Tech 2
Palisades 6, Narbonne 3
San Fernando 5, Verdugo Hills 4
San Pedro 5, Sun Valley Poly 3
Whittier Christian 23, Downey Calvary Chapel 6
SOFTBALL
Birmingham 1, Eagle Rock 0
Birmingham 4, Sun Valley Poly 1
Carson 2, Bravo 0
Carson 20, Chavez 1
Sun Valley Poly 4, Bravo 3
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.