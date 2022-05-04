High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
West Ranch 11, Newbury Park 7
Arcadia 16, West Torrance 2
Palm Desert 12, Anaheim Canyon 6
Santa Margarita 10, Los Osos 8
Loyola 16, Simi Valley 2
Mira Costa 13, Great Oak 5
La Canada 14, Buckley 4
Servite 11, Yorba Linda 7
Northwood 15, Sage Hill 3
Brentwood 12, Westlake 6
King 12, Laguna Beach 6
Portola 13, San Clemente 5
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
West Ranch at #1 San Marcos
Arcadia at Viewpoint
Palm Desert at San Marino
#4 Loyola at Santa Margarita
#3 Mira Costa at Great Oak
Servite at Northwood
Brentwood at Foothill
King at #2 Portola
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
Beckman 18, San Juan Hills 0
Walnut 13, Xavier Prep 5
Troy 15, Aliso Niguel 3
Placentia Valencia 14, Crescenta Valley 4
Marina 14, Hart 4
Windward 9, South Torrance 9 (Windward won on games, 83-80)
Temple City 12, Oak Park 6
Dos Pueblos 11, Burbank 7
Los Alamitos 13, Crean Lutheran 5
Temecula Valley 14, Palm Springs 4
Ayala 13, Etiwanda 5
Villa Park 16, Tesoro 2
Sunny Hills 12, Cypress 6
Diamond Bar 16, Huntington Beach 2
Valencia 12, Torrance 6
Redondo 9, Millikan 9 (Redondo won on games, 74-70)
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Walnut at #1 Beckman
Placentia Valencia at Troy
Marina at Windward
#4 Dos Pueblos at Temple City
Temecula Valley at #3 Los Alamitos
Villa Park at Ayala
Sunny Hills at Diamond Bar
Valencia at #2 Redondo
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday unless noted
Royal 17, Warren 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Le Lycee 6 (Tuesday)
Burbank Burroughs 9, Cate 9 (Burroughs won on games, 77-76)
Corona Centennial 9, Murrieta Valley 9 (Centennial won on games, 77-76)
Redlands 13, Upland 5
Ventura 10, Saugus 8
Whitney 11, La Serna 7
St. Margaret’s 11, Bolsa Grande 7
Orange Lutheran 13, Capistrano Valley 5
El Dorado 10, Rowland 8
Riverside Poly 13, Redlands East Valley 5
Alta Loma 14, Rio Mesa 4
Oxford Academy 12, Beverly Hills 6
Corona Santiago at Gahr, result not reported
Foothill Tech 10, Carpinteria 8
Flintridge Prep 17, Keppel 1
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #1 Royal
Corona Centennial at Burbank Burroughs
Redlands at Ventura
#4 St. Margaret’s at Whitney
El Dorado at Orange Lutheran
Riverside Poly at Alta Loma
Oxford Academy at Corona Santiago/Gahr winner
#2 Flintridge Prep at Foothill Tech
DIVISION 4
First round, Wednesday
Cerritos 12, Thacher 6
San Dimas 9, Granite Hills 9 (San Dimas won on games, 79-67)
Citrus Valley 10, Valley View 8
Rancho Alamitos 11, Jurupa Valley 7
Webb at Arlington, result not reported
Riverside North 13, Coachella Valley 5
Montclair 11, Buena 7
Heritage 12, Sultana 6
Long Beach Wilson 9, Maranatha 9 (Wilson won on games, 72-71)
Arrowhead Christian 15, Quartz Hill 3
Magnolia 9, Fullerton 9 (Magnolia won on games, 69-58)
Santa Ynez 17, Arroyo 1
Westminster La Quinta 12, Oakwood 6
Nordhoff at Bishop Montgomery, result not reported
Yucca Valley 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7
Long Beach Poly 14, Costa Mesa 4
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Cerritos at San Dimas
Citrus Valley at Rancho Alamitos
Riverside North at Webb/Arlington winner
Montclair at #4 Heritage
Arrowhead Christian at Long Beach Wilson
Magnolia at Santa Ynez
Westminster La Quinta at NordhoffBishop Montgomery winner
Yucca Valley at #2 Long Beach Poly
DIVISION 5
First round, Wednesday
Laguna Blanca 15, Chaffey 3
Schurr 10, Whittier 8
Summit 10, Garden Grove 8
La Salle 16, Jurupa Hills 2
San Gabriel 12, Moreno Valley 6
Segerstrom 10, Norwalk 8
Garey 10, Lancaster 8
West Covina 15, Rubidoux 3
Village Christian 12, Edgewood 6
Patriot 10, Grand Terrace 8
Western 13, Chino 5
Westminster 12, Cerritos Valley Christian 6
Downey 15, Barstow 3
Mayfair 12, Temescal Canyon 6
Ramona 14, Citrus Hill 4
Geffen 13, Arroyo Valley 5
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Laguna Blanca at Schurr
La Salle at Summit
San Gabriel at Segerstrom
#4 West Covina at Garey
Village Christian at Patriot
Western at Westminster
Mayfair at Downey
#2 Geffen at Ramona
Notes: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 11, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.
