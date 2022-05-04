Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

West Ranch 11, Newbury Park 7

Arcadia 16, West Torrance 2

Palm Desert 12, Anaheim Canyon 6

Santa Margarita 10, Los Osos 8

Loyola 16, Simi Valley 2

Mira Costa 13, Great Oak 5

La Canada 14, Buckley 4

Servite 11, Yorba Linda 7

Northwood 15, Sage Hill 3

Brentwood 12, Westlake 6

King 12, Laguna Beach 6

Portola 13, San Clemente 5

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

West Ranch at #1 San Marcos

Arcadia at Viewpoint

Palm Desert at San Marino

#4 Loyola at Santa Margarita

#3 Mira Costa at Great Oak

Servite at Northwood

Brentwood at Foothill

King at #2 Portola

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

Beckman 18, San Juan Hills 0

Walnut 13, Xavier Prep 5

Troy 15, Aliso Niguel 3

Placentia Valencia 14, Crescenta Valley 4

Marina 14, Hart 4

Windward 9, South Torrance 9 (Windward won on games, 83-80)

Temple City 12, Oak Park 6

Dos Pueblos 11, Burbank 7

Los Alamitos 13, Crean Lutheran 5

Temecula Valley 14, Palm Springs 4

Ayala 13, Etiwanda 5

Villa Park 16, Tesoro 2

Sunny Hills 12, Cypress 6

Diamond Bar 16, Huntington Beach 2

Valencia 12, Torrance 6

Redondo 9, Millikan 9 (Redondo won on games, 74-70)

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Walnut at #1 Beckman

Placentia Valencia at Troy

Marina at Windward

#4 Dos Pueblos at Temple City

Temecula Valley at #3 Los Alamitos

Villa Park at Ayala

Sunny Hills at Diamond Bar

Valencia at #2 Redondo

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday unless noted

Royal 17, Warren 1

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 12, Le Lycee 6 (Tuesday)

Burbank Burroughs 9, Cate 9 (Burroughs won on games, 77-76)

Corona Centennial 9, Murrieta Valley 9 (Centennial won on games, 77-76)

Redlands 13, Upland 5

Ventura 10, Saugus 8

Whitney 11, La Serna 7

St. Margaret’s 11, Bolsa Grande 7

Orange Lutheran 13, Capistrano Valley 5

El Dorado 10, Rowland 8

Riverside Poly 13, Redlands East Valley 5

Alta Loma 14, Rio Mesa 4

Oxford Academy 12, Beverly Hills 6

Corona Santiago at Gahr, result not reported

Foothill Tech 10, Carpinteria 8

Flintridge Prep 17, Keppel 1

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at #1 Royal

Corona Centennial at Burbank Burroughs

Redlands at Ventura

#4 St. Margaret’s at Whitney

El Dorado at Orange Lutheran

Riverside Poly at Alta Loma

Oxford Academy at Corona Santiago/Gahr winner

#2 Flintridge Prep at Foothill Tech

DIVISION 4

First round, Wednesday

Cerritos 12, Thacher 6

San Dimas 9, Granite Hills 9 (San Dimas won on games, 79-67)

Citrus Valley 10, Valley View 8

Rancho Alamitos 11, Jurupa Valley 7

Webb at Arlington, result not reported

Riverside North 13, Coachella Valley 5

Montclair 11, Buena 7

Heritage 12, Sultana 6

Long Beach Wilson 9, Maranatha 9 (Wilson won on games, 72-71)

Arrowhead Christian 15, Quartz Hill 3

Magnolia 9, Fullerton 9 (Magnolia won on games, 69-58)

Santa Ynez 17, Arroyo 1

Westminster La Quinta 12, Oakwood 6

Nordhoff at Bishop Montgomery, result not reported

Yucca Valley 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 7

Long Beach Poly 14, Costa Mesa 4

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Cerritos at San Dimas

Citrus Valley at Rancho Alamitos

Riverside North at Webb/Arlington winner

Montclair at #4 Heritage

Arrowhead Christian at Long Beach Wilson

Magnolia at Santa Ynez

Westminster La Quinta at NordhoffBishop Montgomery winner

Yucca Valley at #2 Long Beach Poly

DIVISION 5

First round, Wednesday

Laguna Blanca 15, Chaffey 3

Schurr 10, Whittier 8

Summit 10, Garden Grove 8

La Salle 16, Jurupa Hills 2

San Gabriel 12, Moreno Valley 6

Segerstrom 10, Norwalk 8

Garey 10, Lancaster 8

West Covina 15, Rubidoux 3

Village Christian 12, Edgewood 6

Patriot 10, Grand Terrace 8

Western 13, Chino 5

Westminster 12, Cerritos Valley Christian 6

Downey 15, Barstow 3

Mayfair 12, Temescal Canyon 6

Ramona 14, Citrus Hill 4

Geffen 13, Arroyo Valley 5

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Laguna Blanca at Schurr

La Salle at Summit

San Gabriel at Segerstrom

#4 West Covina at Garey

Village Christian at Patriot

Western at Westminster

Mayfair at Downey

#2 Geffen at Ramona

Notes: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals in all divisions, May 11, 3 p.m. Championships, May 13 at Claremont Club.

