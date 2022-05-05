High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

#6 Annenberg vs. #3 Alliance Bloomfield at Salt Lake Park (Huntington Park), 5 p.m.

First round, Thursday unless noted

#13 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Belmont, result not reported

#13 Sun Valley Poly at #4 Van Nuys, result not reported

NOTES: Championship, May 13 or 14.

NOTES: Championship, May 14, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

