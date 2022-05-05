Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj / Getty Images / iStockphoto)
By Times staff
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#4 Venice at #1 Chatsworth

#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades

NOTES: Championship, May 14, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Los Angeles University d. South East, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16

Los Angeles Marshall d. Grant, scores not reported

Birmingham d. Granada Hills Kennedy, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24

Carson d. Marquez, 25-17, 25-23, 27-25

Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 Los Angeles University

#6 Birmingham at #2 Carson

NOTES: Championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION II

First round, Thursday

Fairfax d. Hollywood, 25-17, 25-23, 25-12

Bravo d. Wilmington Banning, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9

Verdugo Hills d. San Fernando, 25-5, 25-20, 25-18

#13 Sun Valley Poly at #4 Van Nuys, result not reported

Sylmar d. Chavez, 25-6, 25-21, 25-19

San Pedro d. Vaughn, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20

Narbonne d. Bernstein, 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22

Bell d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#8 Bravo at #1 Fairfax

#5 Verdugo Hills vs. #4 Van Nuys/#13 Sun Valley Poly

#11 San Pedro at #3 Sylmar

#10 Narbonne at #2 Bell

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION III

First round, Thursday

Mendez d. Elizabeth, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9

Reseda d. Maywood, 25-9, 15-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9

Monroe d. Valley Arts/Sciences, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20

Rancho Dominguez d. Manual Arts, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13

Math/Science d. Huntington Park, 25-5, 25-10, 25-18

Fremont d. Los Angeles CES, 25-8, 25-11, 25-20

Franklin d. Panorama, 13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4

Orthopaedic d. Lincoln, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#8 Reseda at #1 Mendez

#5 Monroe at #4 Rancho Dominguez

#6 Fremont at #3 Math/Science

#7 Franklin at #2 Orthopaedic

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION IV

First round, Thursday

Animo De La Hoya d, Locke, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21

King/Drew d. Central City Value, 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 26-24

Port of Los Angeles d. Larchmont, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 16-14

Alliance Smidt Tech d. Lake Balboa, 25-19, 25-23, 25-7

Fulton d. Maywood CES, scores not reported

Foshay d. Downtown Magnets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19

#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Belmont, result not reported

Los Angeles d. Northridge, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.

#9 King/Drew at #1 Animo De La Hoya

#13 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Port of Los Angeles

#11 Foshay at #3 Fulton

#7 Belmont/#10 Animo Bunche winner at #2 Los Angeles

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

DIVISION V

First round, Thursday unless noted

Lakeview d. Los Angeles Leadership, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23

Alliance Stern d. Academia Avance, 25-19, 25-18, 25-9 (Wednesday)

Valley Oaks CES d. Animo Watts, 25-11, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22

Middle College d. Alliance Neuwirth, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22

Alliance Bloomfield d. Animo Venice, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14

Annenberg d. Environmental Science/Tech, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15

Aspire Ollin d. Gertz-Ressler, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24

Animo Robinson d, Episcopal, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16

Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m. unless noted

#8 Alliance Stern at #1 Lakeview

#5 Valley Oaks CES at #4 Middle College

#6 Annenberg vs. #3 Alliance Bloomfield at Salt Lake Park (Huntington Park), 5 p.m.

#7 Aspire Ollin at #2 Animo Robinson

NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.

High School Sports

