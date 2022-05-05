High school boys’ volleyball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#4 Venice at #1 Chatsworth
#3 Eagle Rock at #2 Palisades
NOTES: Championship, May 14, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Los Angeles University d. South East, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16
Los Angeles Marshall d. Grant, scores not reported
Birmingham d. Granada Hills Kennedy, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24
Carson d. Marquez, 25-17, 25-23, 27-25
Semifinals, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
#5 Los Angeles Marshall at #1 Los Angeles University
#6 Birmingham at #2 Carson
NOTES: Championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION II
First round, Thursday
Fairfax d. Hollywood, 25-17, 25-23, 25-12
Bravo d. Wilmington Banning, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9
Verdugo Hills d. San Fernando, 25-5, 25-20, 25-18
#13 Sun Valley Poly at #4 Van Nuys, result not reported
Sylmar d. Chavez, 25-6, 25-21, 25-19
San Pedro d. Vaughn, 25-21, 25-23, 25-20
Narbonne d. Bernstein, 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22
Bell d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#8 Bravo at #1 Fairfax
#5 Verdugo Hills vs. #4 Van Nuys/#13 Sun Valley Poly
#11 San Pedro at #3 Sylmar
#10 Narbonne at #2 Bell
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION III
First round, Thursday
Mendez d. Elizabeth, 25-15, 25-15, 25-9
Reseda d. Maywood, 25-9, 15-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9
Monroe d. Valley Arts/Sciences, 25-22, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20
Rancho Dominguez d. Manual Arts, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
Math/Science d. Huntington Park, 25-5, 25-10, 25-18
Fremont d. Los Angeles CES, 25-8, 25-11, 25-20
Franklin d. Panorama, 13-25, 25-22, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4
Orthopaedic d. Lincoln, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#8 Reseda at #1 Mendez
#5 Monroe at #4 Rancho Dominguez
#6 Fremont at #3 Math/Science
#7 Franklin at #2 Orthopaedic
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION IV
First round, Thursday
Animo De La Hoya d, Locke, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21
King/Drew d. Central City Value, 25-14, 20-25, 25-14, 26-24
Port of Los Angeles d. Larchmont, 25-20, 25-23, 22-25, 15-25, 16-14
Alliance Smidt Tech d. Lake Balboa, 25-19, 25-23, 25-7
Fulton d. Maywood CES, scores not reported
Foshay d. Downtown Magnets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19
#10 Animo Bunche at #7 Belmont, result not reported
Los Angeles d. Northridge, 25-17, 25-13, 25-15
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m.
#9 King/Drew at #1 Animo De La Hoya
#13 Alliance Smidt Tech at #5 Port of Los Angeles
#11 Foshay at #3 Fulton
#7 Belmont/#10 Animo Bunche winner at #2 Los Angeles
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
DIVISION V
First round, Thursday unless noted
Lakeview d. Los Angeles Leadership, 25-19, 25-16, 25-23
Alliance Stern d. Academia Avance, 25-19, 25-18, 25-9 (Wednesday)
Valley Oaks CES d. Animo Watts, 25-11, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Middle College d. Alliance Neuwirth, 25-17, 25-14, 25-22
Alliance Bloomfield d. Animo Venice, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14
Annenberg d. Environmental Science/Tech, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15
Aspire Ollin d. Gertz-Ressler, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24
Animo Robinson d, Episcopal, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16
Quarterfinals, Monday, 4 p.m. unless noted
#8 Alliance Stern at #1 Lakeview
#5 Valley Oaks CES at #4 Middle College
#6 Annenberg vs. #3 Alliance Bloomfield at Salt Lake Park (Huntington Park), 5 p.m.
#7 Aspire Ollin at #2 Animo Robinson
NOTES: Semifinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.; championship, May 13 or 14.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.