High school baseball: City and Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
First round, Tuesday
Chatsworth 11, Carson 8
Los Angeles Roosevelt 3, Cleveland 1
Sun Valley Poly 5, Los Angeles Marshall 2
San Pedro 13, Sylmar 6
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#9 Chatsworth at #1 Granada Hills
#5 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #4 Palisades
#11 Sun Valley Poly at #3 El Camino Real
#10 San Pedro at #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#16 South Gate at #1 Taft
#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 North Hollywood
#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Narbonne
#13 Torres at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#14 Los Angeles CES at #3 Garfield
#11 Wilmington Banning at #6 South East
#10 San Fernando at #7 Venice
#18 Westchester at #2 Bell
DIVISION II
Second round, Tuesday
Van Nuys 11, Arleta 2
Eagle Rock 2, Monroe 0
Franklin 16, Bravo 6
Los Angeles Wilson 11, Fairfax 1
Maywood CES 8, Gardena 1
Harbor Teacher Prep 8, Los Angeles 0
Fremont 6, Vaughn 4
Legacy 8, Sotomayor 0
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#9 Eagle Rock at #1 Van Nuys
#5 Franklin at #4 Los Angeles Wilson
#6 Harbor Teacher Prep at #3 Maywood CES
#7 Fremont at #2 Legacy
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#9 Lakeview at #1 King/Drew
#5 Reseda at #4 Marquez
#6 Santee at #3 North Valley Military
#7 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Mendez
NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. I), Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-III), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. I), May 24, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), May 25, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Tuesday
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2, Huntington Beach 0
JSerra 4, Villa Park 1
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Tuesday
Torrance 2, Maranatha 1
Etiwanda 5, Palos Verdes 0 (11)
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Tuesday
La Quinta 8, La Sierra 5 (10)
Oaks Christian 3, Newport Harbor 2
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Tuesday
Fullerton 6, Aquinas 4
Tesoro 6, El Modena 4
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Tuesday
Moreno Valley 4, Buena 1
Burbank Burroughs 2, Tustin 0
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Tuesday
Anaheim 4, Bellflower 1
Estancia 1, Santa Ynez 0 (10)
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Tuesday
Baldwin Park 6, St. Bernard 0
Hueneme 8, Garden Grove Santiago 4
Championships, Friday-Saturday at Cal State Fullerton (schedule TBA)
Division 1: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. #2 JSerra
Division 2: Torrance vs. Etiwanda
Division 3: #1 La Quinta vs. Oaks Christian
Division 4: Fullerton vs. #3 Tesoro
Division 5: #1 Moreno Valley vs. #2 Burbank Burroughs
Division 6: Estancia vs. #4 Anaheim
Division 7: Baldwin Park vs. Hueneme
