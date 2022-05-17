Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: City and Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

First round, Tuesday

Chatsworth 11, Carson 8

Los Angeles Roosevelt 3, Cleveland 1

Sun Valley Poly 5, Los Angeles Marshall 2

San Pedro 13, Sylmar 6

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#9 Chatsworth at #1 Granada Hills

#5 Los Angeles Roosevelt at #4 Palisades

#11 Sun Valley Poly at #3 El Camino Real

#10 San Pedro at #2 Birmingham

DIVISION I

Second round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#16 South Gate at #1 Taft

#9 Los Angeles Hamilton at #8 North Hollywood

#12 Verdugo Hills at #5 Narbonne

#13 Torres at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#14 Los Angeles CES at #3 Garfield

#11 Wilmington Banning at #6 South East

#10 San Fernando at #7 Venice

#18 Westchester at #2 Bell

DIVISION II

Second round, Tuesday

Van Nuys 11, Arleta 2

Eagle Rock 2, Monroe 0

Franklin 16, Bravo 6

Los Angeles Wilson 11, Fairfax 1

Maywood CES 8, Gardena 1

Harbor Teacher Prep 8, Los Angeles 0

Fremont 6, Vaughn 4

Legacy 8, Sotomayor 0

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#9 Eagle Rock at #1 Van Nuys

#5 Franklin at #4 Los Angeles Wilson

#6 Harbor Teacher Prep at #3 Maywood CES

#7 Fremont at #2 Legacy

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#9 Lakeview at #1 King/Drew

#5 Reseda at #4 Marquez

#6 Santee at #3 North Valley Military

#7 Animo De La Hoya at #2 Mendez

NOTES: Quarterfinals, (Div. I), Friday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. II-III), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (Div. I), May 24, doubleheader at USC; semifinals (Open Division), May 25, doubleheader at USC. Championships, May 27 at Birmingham (Div. III at 3 p.m., Div. II at 6 p.m.) and May 28 at Dodger Stadium (Div. I at 10 a.m., Open Division at 1 p.m.).

SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Tuesday

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2, Huntington Beach 0

JSerra 4, Villa Park 1

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Tuesday

Torrance 2, Maranatha 1

Etiwanda 5, Palos Verdes 0 (11)

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Tuesday

La Quinta 8, La Sierra 5 (10)

Oaks Christian 3, Newport Harbor 2

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Tuesday

Fullerton 6, Aquinas 4

Tesoro 6, El Modena 4

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Tuesday

Moreno Valley 4, Buena 1

Burbank Burroughs 2, Tustin 0

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Tuesday

Anaheim 4, Bellflower 1

Estancia 1, Santa Ynez 0 (10)

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Tuesday

Baldwin Park 6, St. Bernard 0

Hueneme 8, Garden Grove Santiago 4

Championships, Friday-Saturday at Cal State Fullerton (schedule TBA)

Division 1: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. #2 JSerra

Division 2: Torrance vs. Etiwanda

Division 3: #1 La Quinta vs. Oaks Christian

Division 4: Fullerton vs. #3 Tesoro

Division 5: #1 Moreno Valley vs. #2 Burbank Burroughs

Division 6: Estancia vs. #4 Anaheim

Division 7: Baldwin Park vs. Hueneme

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement