High School Sports

High school softball: City and Southern Section playoff results and championship schedule

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Times staff
CITY SOFTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday

El Camino Real 9, San Pedro 1

Granada Hills Kennedy 9, Carson 3

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday

#8 South Gate at #5 Legacy, late

Chavez 4, San Fernando 2

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#13 Garfield at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#3 Gardena at #2 Franklin

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Canoga Park at #1 Santee

#6 Triumph at #2 Mendez

DIVISION IV

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 East Valley at #5 Camino Nuevo

#3 Maywood CES at #2 Roybal

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday at Birmingham

Division IV: teams tbd, 3 p.m.

Division III: teams tbd, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday at Cal State Northridge

Division II: teams tbd, 9 a.m.

Division I: #6 Chavez vs. tbd, 12 p.m.

Open Division: #7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #1 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL

DIVISION 4

Semifinal, Tuesday

Moorpark 5, Heritage Christian 0

CHAMPIONSHIPS

at Barber Park (Irvine)

Friday

Division 3: Tesoro vs. #1 Bonita, 12:30 p.m.

Division 4: #1 Moorpark vs. #3 Temple City, 3:30 p.m.

Division 2: Millikan vs. #2 Mission Viejo, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Division 7: #2 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Linfield Christian, 9:30 a.m.

Division 5: #2 El Toro vs. #4 Cajon, 12:30 p.m.

Division 6: Hillcrest vs. Elsinore, 3:30 p.m.

Division 1: Los Alamitos vs. #3 Eastvale Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

High School Sports

