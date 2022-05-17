High school softball: City and Southern Section playoff results and championship schedule
CITY SOFTBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday
El Camino Real 9, San Pedro 1
Granada Hills Kennedy 9, Carson 3
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday
#8 South Gate at #5 Legacy, late
Chavez 4, San Fernando 2
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#13 Garfield at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#3 Gardena at #2 Franklin
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Canoga Park at #1 Santee
#6 Triumph at #2 Mendez
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 East Valley at #5 Camino Nuevo
#3 Maywood CES at #2 Roybal
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Birmingham
Division IV: teams tbd, 3 p.m.
Division III: teams tbd, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday at Cal State Northridge
Division II: teams tbd, 9 a.m.
Division I: #6 Chavez vs. tbd, 12 p.m.
Open Division: #7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #1 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL
DIVISION 4
Semifinal, Tuesday
Moorpark 5, Heritage Christian 0
CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Barber Park (Irvine)
Friday
Division 3: Tesoro vs. #1 Bonita, 12:30 p.m.
Division 4: #1 Moorpark vs. #3 Temple City, 3:30 p.m.
Division 2: Millikan vs. #2 Mission Viejo, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Division 7: #2 Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Linfield Christian, 9:30 a.m.
Division 5: #2 El Toro vs. #4 Cajon, 12:30 p.m.
Division 6: Hillcrest vs. Elsinore, 3:30 p.m.
Division 1: Los Alamitos vs. #3 Eastvale Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.
