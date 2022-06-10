Advertisement
High School Sports

Final high school softball rankings for 2022

Oaks Christian softball players pose for a photo.
Oaks Christian went 34-1 this season, completing the playoffs as the Southern California Regional champion.
(Marvin Jimenez )
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
The final top 20 high school softball rankings from CalHiSports.com for The Times.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. (1) Oaks Christian 34-1

2. (4) Eastvale Roosevelt 28-4

3. (9) Los Alamitos 24-8

4. (5) Camarillo 25-5

5. (2) Murrieta Mesa 25-6

6. (3) Villa Park 24-5

7. (8) Garden Grove Pacifica 26-5

8. (6) Norco 20-9

9. (16) Mission Viejo 27-6

10. (11) Beaumont 23-5

11. (10) Anaheim Canyon 23-6

12. (NR) Gahr 23-10

13. (13) Orange Lutheran 21-9

14. (14) El Camino Real 24-7

15. (12) Westlake 20-6

16. (15) Chino Hills 23-7

17. (20) South Torrance 23-7

18. (7) Huntington Beach 21-8

19. (17) Esperanza 19-12

20. (NR) Long Beach Millikan 22-11

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

