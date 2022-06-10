Final high school softball rankings for 2022

The final top 20 high school softball rankings from CalHiSports.com for The Times.

Oaks Christian went 34-1 this season, completing the playoffs as the Southern California Regional champion.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.