Final high school softball rankings for 2022
The final top 20 high school softball rankings from CalHiSports.com for The Times.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (1) Oaks Christian 34-1
2. (4) Eastvale Roosevelt 28-4
3. (9) Los Alamitos 24-8
4. (5) Camarillo 25-5
5. (2) Murrieta Mesa 25-6
6. (3) Villa Park 24-5
7. (8) Garden Grove Pacifica 26-5
8. (6) Norco 20-9
9. (16) Mission Viejo 27-6
10. (11) Beaumont 23-5
11. (10) Anaheim Canyon 23-6
12. (NR) Gahr 23-10
13. (13) Orange Lutheran 21-9
14. (14) El Camino Real 24-7
15. (12) Westlake 20-6
16. (15) Chino Hills 23-7
17. (20) South Torrance 23-7
18. (7) Huntington Beach 21-8
19. (17) Esperanza 19-12
20. (NR) Long Beach Millikan 22-11
