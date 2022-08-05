Prep football preview: Linebacker Leviticus Su’a of Mater Dei sets standard for excellence

For linebackers, there’s a standard of excellence to be followed, and that’s from Leviticus Su’a of Mater Dei.

He looks like a man among boys at 6 foot 1 and 225 pounds. Combine his work ethic with the fact that he gets all A’s on his report card and you have a player to be admired.

Entering his senior season, he’ll be the leader for a Mater Dei team that has gone 17-0 the last two football seasons.

Yes Su’a makes interceptions. Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/lMtOSKBpNA — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) July 9, 2022

Another big-time linebacker is Owen Chambliss of Corona Centennial. He’s committed to Utah.

Weston Port of San Juan Hills is a sophomore linebacker who is sticking with his local public school. He considers his teammates family. And he believes he can earn a college scholarship at his neighborhood school. pic.twitter.com/AfSNszXOlM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 3, 2022

Weston Port of San Juan Hills moves to linebacker from defensive end after an exceptional freshman season that saw him record 12 sacks.

Jordan Whitney of Oxnard Pacifica is a four-year starter committed to Washington.

Isaiah Chisom of Chaminade and Chase Martin of Thousand Oaks will be key players for their respective defenses.

St. John Bosco welcomes back Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who suffered a torn ACL in the last game of the spring season in 2021.

Long Beach Poly has another great one in junior Dylan Williams. EJ Smith of Warren is a two-time league defensive MVP. Reid Farrell of Valencia is the reigning Foothill League defensive MVP.