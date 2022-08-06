Advertisement
Prep football: Defensive back position is loaded with talent

Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena Serra poses for a photo.
Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena Serra is not only one of the top defensive backs in the Southland, he’s also one of California’s top sprinters.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
Get ready for a fierce competition to see who’s the best of the best when it comes to the talent-laden defensive back position in Southern California.

Just trying to break into the starting lineup at St. John Bosco or Gardena Serra is a challenge. The Braves’ safety duo of senior Ty Lee and junior Peyton Woodyear is impressive. There’s also RJ Jones, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and Marcelles Williams. Aaron Williams, a Louisville commit, also is supposed to transfer to St. John Bosco from Corona Centennial.

Serra has three standouts in Rodrick Pleasant, Dakoda Fields and Jason Mitchell.

Maliki Crawford of Oxnard Pacifica is a 6-4 cornerback with athleticism and quickness. He just committed to USC. Safety Christian Pierce of Rancho Cucamonga is another USC commit.

Daylen Austin of Long Beach Poly is an LSU commit.

Sean Brown of Simi Valley is a Colorado commit who is an aggressive, tough cornerback.

Chaminade’s Marquis Gallegos had four interceptions as a sophomore.

St. Paul’s Aidan Bravo is an outstanding athlete who stars at defensive back and receiver.

