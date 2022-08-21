Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Mater Dei, St. John Bosco lead this week’s top 25 high school football rankings

Wes Barksdale of Orange Lutheran runs after Cincere Rhaney of Gardena Serra.
Orange Lutheran strong safety Wes Barksdale, left, can’t catch Gardena Serra running back Cincere Rhaney as he runs in a touchdown last Friday. Orange Lutheran won 27-26.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (1-0); def. Salt Lake City (Utah) West, 42-0; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-0); idle; at Allen (Texas), Friday; 2

3. MISSION VIEJO (1-0); idle; vs. Servite, Friday; 3

4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0); def. Corona Santiago, 85-0; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 4

5. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Bakersfield Garces, 41-0; vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage (at Fort Lauderdale Aquinas), Saturday; 6

Advertisement

6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. San Juan Hills, 18-8; vs. Norco (at Saddleback College), Friday; 8

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0); def. Gardena Serra, 27-26; at Upland, Friday; 12

8. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 27-26; at Long Beach Poly, Friday; 5

9. NORCO (0-0); idle; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 9

10. WARREN (0-0); idle; vs. La Serna, Friday; 10

11. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 41-10; at Los Gatos, Friday; 11

12. JSERRA (1-0); def. Sierra Canyon, 31-17; at Chaminade, Friday; 25

13. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-0); def. Westlake, 41-21; at St. Bonaventure, Friday; 13

14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0); def. Servite, 27-7; vs. Apple Valley, Friday; 21

15.. SIERRA CANYON (0-1); lost to JSerra, 31-17; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 7

West Ranch quarterback Ryan Staub passed for six touchdowns on Friday night in win over St. Francis.

High School Sports

Prep football notebook: QB Ryan Staub of West Ranch debuts with six touchdown passes

Colorado commit Ryan Staub leads West Ranch to 61-41 upset over St. Francis in season opener on Friday night.

16. INGLEWOOD (1-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 41-34; at Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, Friday; 15

17. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); def. Clovis, 56-7; vs. Gardena Serra (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 17

18. BISHOP AMAT (1-0); def. Valencia, 29-6 (Thursday); at La Habra, Friday; 19

19. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 18-8; at Cypress, Thursday; 16

20. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-0); idle; vs. Great Oak, Friday; 20

21. CHAMINADE (1-0); def. Oaks Christian, 24-17; vs. JSerra, Friday; 22

22. SIMI VALLEY (1-0); def. Ventura, 49-3; at Knight, Friday; 23

23. EDISON (1-0); def. Venice, 48-13; vs. Leuzinger, Friday; NR

24. YORBA LINDA (1-0); def. Damien 28-19; vs. La Mirada, Friday; NR

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (0-1); lost to Inglewood, 41-34; vs. Oxnard Pacifica (at Ventura College), Friday; 14

Green Acres BBQ in Simi Valley

High School Sports

Holy Smoke! 10 BBQ dining options for high school football fans

If you like barbecue while tailgating before a high school football game, here are 10 options in Southern California with the focus on brisket.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement