Mater Dei, St. John Bosco lead this week’s top 25 high school football rankings
This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (1-0); def. Salt Lake City (Utah) West, 42-0; at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-0); idle; at Allen (Texas), Friday; 2
3. MISSION VIEJO (1-0); idle; vs. Servite, Friday; 3
4. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-0); def. Corona Santiago, 85-0; at San Diego Cathedral, Friday; 4
5. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Bakersfield Garces, 41-0; vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage (at Fort Lauderdale Aquinas), Saturday; 6
6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. San Juan Hills, 18-8; vs. Norco (at Saddleback College), Friday; 8
7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-0); def. Gardena Serra, 27-26; at Upland, Friday; 12
8. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 27-26; at Long Beach Poly, Friday; 5
9. NORCO (0-0); idle; at Santa Margarita, Friday; 9
10. WARREN (0-0); idle; vs. La Serna, Friday; 10
11. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0); def. Downey, 41-10; at Los Gatos, Friday; 11
12. JSERRA (1-0); def. Sierra Canyon, 31-17; at Chaminade, Friday; 25
13. OXNARD PACIFICA (1-0); def. Westlake, 41-21; at St. Bonaventure, Friday; 13
14. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-0); def. Servite, 27-7; vs. Apple Valley, Friday; 21
15.. SIERRA CANYON (0-1); lost to JSerra, 31-17; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 7
16. INGLEWOOD (1-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 41-34; at Henderson (Nev.) Foothill, Friday; 15
17. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); def. Clovis, 56-7; vs. Gardena Serra (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 17
18. BISHOP AMAT (1-0); def. Valencia, 29-6 (Thursday); at La Habra, Friday; 19
19. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 18-8; at Cypress, Thursday; 16
20. MURRIETA VALLEY (0-0); idle; vs. Great Oak, Friday; 20
21. CHAMINADE (1-0); def. Oaks Christian, 24-17; vs. JSerra, Friday; 22
22. SIMI VALLEY (1-0); def. Ventura, 49-3; at Knight, Friday; 23
23. EDISON (1-0); def. Venice, 48-13; vs. Leuzinger, Friday; NR
24. YORBA LINDA (1-0); def. Damien 28-19; vs. La Mirada, Friday; NR
25. ST. BONAVENTURE (0-1); lost to Inglewood, 41-34; vs. Oxnard Pacifica (at Ventura College), Friday; 14
