Mater Dei, St. John Bosco lead this week’s top 25 high school football rankings

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (0-1); lost to Inglewood, 41-34; vs. Oxnard Pacifica (at Ventura College), Friday; 14

19. SAN JUAN HILLS (0-1); lost to Santa Margarita, 18-8; at Cypress, Thursday; 16

17. LONG BEACH POLY (1-0); def. Clovis, 56-7; vs. Gardena Serra (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 17

Colorado commit Ryan Staub leads West Ranch to 61-41 upset over St. Francis in season opener on Friday night.

15.. SIERRA CANYON (0-1); lost to JSerra, 31-17; vs. Oaks Christian, Friday; 7

8. GARDENA SERRA (0-1); lost to Orange Lutheran, 27-26; at Long Beach Poly, Friday; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); def. San Juan Hills, 18-8; vs. Norco (at Saddleback College), Friday; 8

5. LOS ALAMITOS (1-0); def. Bakersfield Garces, 41-0; vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage (at Fort Lauderdale Aquinas), Saturday; 6

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Result; Next game, rk. last week

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times .

Orange Lutheran strong safety Wes Barksdale, left, can’t catch Gardena Serra running back Cincere Rhaney as he runs in a touchdown last Friday. Orange Lutheran won 27-26.

