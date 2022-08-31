Loyola, Long Beach Poly lead SoCal high schools with four alumni each on 53-man NFL rosters

It’s that time again to see which high schools in Southern California have the most players on NFL 53-man rosters. For now, it’s Loyola and Long Beach Poly that win the honors with four players each. Anthony Barr (Cowboys), David Long Jr. (Rams), Coleman Shelton (Rams) and Myles Bryant (Patriots) are Cubs and Marcedes Lewis (Packers), Jack Jones (Patriots), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs) and Jayon Brown (Titans) are Jackrabbits on rosters.

Oaks Christian, Santa Ana Mater Dei, Gardena Serra and JSerra all have three players on rosters.

Of course, things can change rapidly this week as teams claim players from waivers (and if I forgot anyone, you’re welcome to email me). I counted 55 players from Southern California high schools on rosters.

Rams: OL Coleman Shelton, Loyola; CB David Long Jr., Loyola; LB Bobby Wagner, Ontario Colony; CB Troy Hill, St. Bonaventure; DL Greg Gaines, La Habra

Chargers: RB Joshua Kelley, Lancaster Eastlake; CB Michael Davis, Glendale.

Packers: WR Romeo Doubs, Jefferson; TE Marcedes Lewis, Long Beach Poly; DL Kenneth Clark, Carter; OL Sean Rhyan, San Juan Hills.

Bears: WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Servite; Dante Pettis, JSerra; DB Elijah Hicks, La Mirada.

Patriots: DB Brenden Schooler, Mission Viejo; DB Myles Bryant, Loyola; K Nick Folk, SO Notre Dame; DB Jack Jones, LB Poly; WR Matthew Slater, Servite

Broncos: OL Luke Wattenberg, JSerra; TE Greg Dulcich, St. Francis; LB Alex Singleton, Thousand Oaks.

Falcons: RB Avery Williams, JSerra

Browns: RB Demetric Felton, Great Oak.

49ers: DL Drake Jackson, Corona Centennial; LB Curtis Robinson, Santa Ana Mater Dei; DB Deommodore Lenoir, Salesian.

Raiders: LB Darien Butler, Narbonne

Seahawks: LB Uchenna Nwosu, Narbonne; RB Rashaad Perry, Norwalk; TE Colby Parkinson, Oaks Christian.

Eagles: TE Grant Calcaterra, Santa Margarita; DB Marcus Epps, Edison.

Chiefs: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Long Beach Poly; CB Trent McDuffie, St. John Bosco.

Vikings: LB Troy Dye, Norco; DB Cam Bynum, Corona Centennial.

Giants: DB Darnay Holmes, Calabasas; DB Adoree’ Jackson, Gardena Serra; DE Kayvon Thibodoux, Oaks Christian.

Commanders: TE Armani Rogers, Hamilton.

Dolphins: LB Jaelan Phillips, Redlands East Valley; K Jason Sanders, Villa Park.

Lions: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Santa Ana Mater Dei.

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, Taft.

Ravens: OL Patrick Mekari, Westlake.

Colts: WR Michael Pittman, Oaks Christian.

Panthers: QB Sam Darnold, San Clemente.

Titans: WR Robert Woods, Gardena Serra; P Ryan Stonehouse, Santa Ana Mater Dei; LB Jayon Brown, Long Beach Poly.

Texans: DL Rasheem Green, Gardena Serra.

Cowboys: LB Anthony Barr, Loyola; OL Tyron Smith, Rancho Verde; P Bryan Anger, Camarillo.

