High School Sports

Prep football: Thursday’s scores

By Times staff
Thursday, September 8th

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Alta Loma 49, La Sierra 0

Anaheim Canyon 48, Garden Grove Pacifica 19

Barstow 42, Indian Springs 14

Bell Gardens 65, South El Monte 0

Bellflower 60, Glenn 6

Cabrillo 26, Lynwood 24

Diamond Bar 34, Montclair 7

Downey 56, California 6

Edison 35, Palos Verdes 7

Eisenhower 22, Compton 8

El Toro 15, Huntington Beach 14

Etiwanda 44, Jurupa Hills 21

Garden Grove 21, Gahr 0

Garden Grove Santiago 22, Estancia 18

Glendora 34, Los Altos 7

Long Beach Jordan 48, Irvine 25

Los Osos 34, Rim of the World 6

Norco 83, Corona 0

Rancho Alamitos 16, Savanna 0

Redlands 28, La Quinta 13

Rubidoux 8, Twentynine Palms 6

Santa Ana 34, Buena Park 6

Sierra Vista 60, Bassett 13

Saugus 16, Simi Valley 14

Silver Valley 42, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 7

Silverado 22, Summit 21

Sonora 61, Loara 12

St. Anthony 22, Long Beach Wilson 13

Walnut 40, Rowland 0

Western 39, Esperanza 7

Westminster 48, Anaheim 0

Xavier Prep 47, Riverside Notre Dame 13

INTERSECTIONAL

Carson 38, Paramount 0

8 MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Cuyama Valley 42, University Careers and Sports Academy 8

INTERSECTIONAL

Oceanside Coastal Academy 14, California Lutheran 8

