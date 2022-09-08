Prep football: Thursday’s scores
Thursday, September 8th
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Alta Loma 49, La Sierra 0
Anaheim Canyon 48, Garden Grove Pacifica 19
Barstow 42, Indian Springs 14
Bell Gardens 65, South El Monte 0
Bellflower 60, Glenn 6
Cabrillo 26, Lynwood 24
Diamond Bar 34, Montclair 7
Downey 56, California 6
Edison 35, Palos Verdes 7
Eisenhower 22, Compton 8
El Toro 15, Huntington Beach 14
Etiwanda 44, Jurupa Hills 21
Garden Grove 21, Gahr 0
Garden Grove Santiago 22, Estancia 18
Glendora 34, Los Altos 7
Long Beach Jordan 48, Irvine 25
Los Osos 34, Rim of the World 6
Norco 83, Corona 0
Rancho Alamitos 16, Savanna 0
Redlands 28, La Quinta 13
Rubidoux 8, Twentynine Palms 6
Santa Ana 34, Buena Park 6
Sierra Vista 60, Bassett 13
Saugus 16, Simi Valley 14
Silver Valley 42, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 7
Silverado 22, Summit 21
Sonora 61, Loara 12
St. Anthony 22, Long Beach Wilson 13
Walnut 40, Rowland 0
Western 39, Esperanza 7
Westminster 48, Anaheim 0
Xavier Prep 47, Riverside Notre Dame 13
INTERSECTIONAL
Carson 38, Paramount 0
8 MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Cuyama Valley 42, University Careers and Sports Academy 8
INTERSECTIONAL
Oceanside Coastal Academy 14, California Lutheran 8
