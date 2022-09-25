The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 6.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last week; next game; rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (5-0); idle; at JSerra, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); def. Modesto Central Catholic, 65-0; at Servite, Friday; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); idle; at Chaparral, Friday; 3
4. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); idle; at Newport Harbor, Friday; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0); idle; at Millikan, Friday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1); def. Leuzinger, 49-20; vs. La Mesa Helix, Oct. 7; 6
7. EDISON (5-0); idle; at Huntington Beach, Friday; 7
8. CHAMINADE (5-0); idle; at Alemany, Friday; 8
9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); idle; at Orange Lutheran, Friday; 9
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); idle; vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 10
11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); idle; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 11
12. JSERRA (3-2); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 12
13. BISHOP AMAT (4-1); def. Damien, 35-7; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 13
14. INGLEWOOD (5-0); idle; at Hawthorne, Friday; 14
15. WARREN (3-1); idle; vs. Mayfair, Friday; 15
16. YORBA LINDA (5-0); idle; at El Dorado, Friday; 16
17. OAK HILLS (5-0); idle; at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; 17
18. CYPRESS (5-0); def. Capistrano Valley, 41-38; vs. Tustin (at Western), Thursday; 18
19. APPLE VALLEY (4-1); idle; at Serrano, Thursday; 20
20. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-1); def. Ventura, 49-0; at Channel Islands, Friday; 21
21. CITRUS VALLEY (4-1); def. Ayala, 28-7; at Beaumont, Friday; 22
22. NORCO (3-2); def. Corona Santiago, 47-7; vs. Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 24
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 39-21; at Etiwanda, Friday; NR
24. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 48-31; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; NR
25. WEST RANCH (6-0); def. Saugus, 43-6; at Hart, Friday; NR
