The Times’ high school football rankings

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 6.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last week; next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (5-0); idle; at JSerra, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); def. Modesto Central Catholic, 65-0; at Servite, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); idle; at Chaparral, Friday; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); idle; at Newport Harbor, Friday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0); idle; at Millikan, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1); def. Leuzinger, 49-20; vs. La Mesa Helix, Oct. 7; 6

7. EDISON (5-0); idle; at Huntington Beach, Friday; 7

8. CHAMINADE (5-0); idle; at Alemany, Friday; 8

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); idle; at Orange Lutheran, Friday; 9

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); idle; vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 10

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); idle; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 11

12. JSERRA (3-2); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 12

13. BISHOP AMAT (4-1); def. Damien, 35-7; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 13

14. INGLEWOOD (5-0); idle; at Hawthorne, Friday; 14

15. WARREN (3-1); idle; vs. Mayfair, Friday; 15

16. YORBA LINDA (5-0); idle; at El Dorado, Friday; 16

17. OAK HILLS (5-0); idle; at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; 17

18. CYPRESS (5-0); def. Capistrano Valley, 41-38; vs. Tustin (at Western), Thursday; 18

19. APPLE VALLEY (4-1); idle; at Serrano, Thursday; 20

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-1); def. Ventura, 49-0; at Channel Islands, Friday; 21

21. CITRUS VALLEY (4-1); def. Ayala, 28-7; at Beaumont, Friday; 22

22. NORCO (3-2); def. Corona Santiago, 47-7; vs. Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 24

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 39-21; at Etiwanda, Friday; NR

24. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 48-31; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; NR

25. WEST RANCH (6-0); def. Saugus, 43-6; at Hart, Friday; NR