High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

A football player dives for a player with a football.
Santa Margarita’s Donovan Comestro, left, goes flying against Los Alamitos. He’ll be facing Orange Lutheran on Friday.
(Craig Weston)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 6.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); last week; next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (5-0); idle; at JSerra, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0); def. Modesto Central Catholic, 65-0; at Servite, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1); idle; at Chaparral, Friday; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (3-2); idle; at Newport Harbor, Friday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (5-0); idle; at Millikan, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1); def. Leuzinger, 49-20; vs. La Mesa Helix, Oct. 7; 6

7. EDISON (5-0); idle; at Huntington Beach, Friday; 7

8. CHAMINADE (5-0); idle; at Alemany, Friday; 8

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-1); idle; at Orange Lutheran, Friday; 9

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); idle; vs. Santa Margarita (at Orange Coast College), Friday; 10

11. GARDENA SERRA (3-2); idle; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 11

12. JSERRA (3-2); idle; vs. Mater Dei, Friday; 12

13. BISHOP AMAT (4-1); def. Damien, 35-7; at Sierra Canyon, Friday; 13

14. INGLEWOOD (5-0); idle; at Hawthorne, Friday; 14

15. WARREN (3-1); idle; vs. Mayfair, Friday; 15

16. YORBA LINDA (5-0); idle; at El Dorado, Friday; 16

17. OAK HILLS (5-0); idle; at Ridgecrest Burroughs, Friday; 17

18. CYPRESS (5-0); def. Capistrano Valley, 41-38; vs. Tustin (at Western), Thursday; 18

19. APPLE VALLEY (4-1); idle; at Serrano, Thursday; 20

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-1); def. Ventura, 49-0; at Channel Islands, Friday; 21

21. CITRUS VALLEY (4-1); def. Ayala, 28-7; at Beaumont, Friday; 22

22. NORCO (3-2); def. Corona Santiago, 47-7; vs. Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 24

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2); def. Vista Murrieta, 39-21; at Etiwanda, Friday; NR

24. MURRIETA VALLEY (4-1); def. San Clemente, 48-31; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Friday; NR

25. WEST RANCH (6-0); def. Saugus, 43-6; at Hart, Friday; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

