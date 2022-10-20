Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school field hockey: Tournament of Champions results and pairings

Field hockey stick and ball on green grass
(Augustas Cetkauskas/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Dan Loumena
Times staff
Share

FIELD HOCKEY

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Play-in games, Friday

Temecula Valley at Great Oak, 6 p.m.

Chaminade at Edison, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Great Oak/Temecula Valley winner at Huntington Beach, 5 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Bonita, 3:30 p.m.

Marina at Glendora, 3:30 p.m.

Edison/Chaminade winner at Newport Harbor, 4:30 p.m.

NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds. Championship and third place, Oct. 29 at Bonita (tentative).

High School Sports
Dan Loumena

Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement