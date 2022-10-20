High school field hockey: Tournament of Champions results and pairings
FIELD HOCKEY
TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
Play-in games, Friday
Temecula Valley at Great Oak, 6 p.m.
Chaminade at Edison, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Great Oak/Temecula Valley winner at Huntington Beach, 5 p.m.
Thousand Oaks at Bonita, 3:30 p.m.
Marina at Glendora, 3:30 p.m.
Edison/Chaminade winner at Newport Harbor, 4:30 p.m.
NOTES: Semifinals, Thursday at higher seeds. Championship and third place, Oct. 29 at Bonita (tentative).
