Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Orange Vista d. Sierra Vista, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Southlands Christian d. Temecula Prep, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Santa Fe d. Trinity Classical, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Buckley d. Crescenta Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

POOL B-- #3 Marymount (1-1) at #2 Sierra Canyon (2-0); #7 Huntington Beach (0-2) at #6 Newport Harbor (1-1)

POOL A-- #4 Mater Dei (2-0) at #1 Mira Costa (2-0); #8 Palos Verdes (0-2) at #5 Lakewood (0-2)

