Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Share

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

POOL PLAY

Saturday, 6 p.m.

POOL A-- #4 Mater Dei (2-0) at #1 Mira Costa (2-0); #8 Palos Verdes (0-2) at #5 Lakewood (0-2)

POOL B-- #3 Marymount (1-1) at #2 Sierra Canyon (2-0); #7 Huntington Beach (0-2) at #6 Newport Harbor (1-1)

Championship, Nov. 5 at Cerritos College

Mira Costa/Mater Dei winner vs. Sierra Canyon/Marymount

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Redondo d. Los Alamitos, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19, 25-12

Aliso Niguel d. Harvard-Westlake, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 15-9

Advertisement

El Toro d. Temecula Valley, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21

Vista Murrieta d. San Clemente, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Redondo at #4 Aliso Niguel

#2 Vista Murrieta at El Toro

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Alemany d. South Pasadena, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15

Edison d. Long Beach Wilson, 21-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8

Oaks Christian d. Chino Hills, 25-14, 8-25, 25-21, 25-21

Chaminade d. St. Joseph, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Edison at #1 Alemany

#2 Chaminade at #3 Oaks Christian

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Saugus d. Trabuco Hills, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17

Pasadena Poly d. Santa Barbara, 20-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20

Eastvale Roosevelt d. Villa Park, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16

Campbell Hall d. Schurr, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-11, 15-7

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Pasadena Poly at #1 Saugus

#3 Eastvale Roosevelt at Campbell Hall

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Marina d. Quartz Hill, 25-20, 26-24, 25-12

La Palma Kennedy d. Sunny Hills, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21

Capistrano Valley Christian d. Bishop Diego, 25-13, 25-5, 25-17

Buckley d. Crescenta Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

La Palma Kennedy at Marina

Buckley at Capistrano Valley Christian

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Simi Valley d. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18

Santa Clarita Christian d. Rowland, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24

Arrowhead Christian d. Riverside Poly, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23

Rancho Christian d. La Reina, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#1 Simi Valley at #4 Santa Clarita Christian

#2 Rancho Christian at Arrowhead Christian

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

Santa Fe d. Trinity Classical, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Nordhoff d. Avalon, 20-25, 23-25, 25-19. 25-10, 15-6

San Gabriel d. Ocean View, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 15-25, 16-14

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. West Valley, 25-15, 25-7, 25-22

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Santa Fe at #4 Nordhoff

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at San Gabriel

DIVISION 8

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

United Christian d. Godinez, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25

Southlands Christian d. Temecula Prep, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

Twentynine Palms d. California Lutheran, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21

Orange Vista d. Sierra Vista, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Southlands Christian at #1 United Christian

Twentynine Palms at Orange Vista

DIVISION 9

Quarterfinals, Wednesday

AGBU d. Academy of Academic Excellence, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13

Lighthouse Christian d. Chaffey, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 18-16

Pasadena Marshall d. Hillcrest Christian, 28-26, 25-19, 25-13

Excelsior d. Orangewood Academy, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13

Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at AGBU

#3 Pasadena Marshall at #2 Excelsior

NOTES (Div. 2-9): Championships, Nov. 5 at sites tbd.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement