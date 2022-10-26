Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
POOL PLAY
Saturday, 6 p.m.
POOL A-- #4 Mater Dei (2-0) at #1 Mira Costa (2-0); #8 Palos Verdes (0-2) at #5 Lakewood (0-2)
POOL B-- #3 Marymount (1-1) at #2 Sierra Canyon (2-0); #7 Huntington Beach (0-2) at #6 Newport Harbor (1-1)
Championship, Nov. 5 at Cerritos College
Mira Costa/Mater Dei winner vs. Sierra Canyon/Marymount
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Redondo d. Los Alamitos, 25-16, 14-25, 25-19, 25-12
Aliso Niguel d. Harvard-Westlake, 20-25, 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 15-9
El Toro d. Temecula Valley, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
Vista Murrieta d. San Clemente, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Redondo at #4 Aliso Niguel
#2 Vista Murrieta at El Toro
DIVISION 3
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Alemany d. South Pasadena, 25-12, 25-7, 25-15
Edison d. Long Beach Wilson, 21-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-8
Oaks Christian d. Chino Hills, 25-14, 8-25, 25-21, 25-21
Chaminade d. St. Joseph, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Edison at #1 Alemany
#2 Chaminade at #3 Oaks Christian
DIVISION 4
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Saugus d. Trabuco Hills, 25-11, 25-15, 25-17
Pasadena Poly d. Santa Barbara, 20-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-20
Eastvale Roosevelt d. Villa Park, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16
Campbell Hall d. Schurr, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-11, 15-7
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Pasadena Poly at #1 Saugus
#3 Eastvale Roosevelt at Campbell Hall
DIVISION 5
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Marina d. Quartz Hill, 25-20, 26-24, 25-12
La Palma Kennedy d. Sunny Hills, 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-21
Capistrano Valley Christian d. Bishop Diego, 25-13, 25-5, 25-17
Buckley d. Crescenta Valley, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
La Palma Kennedy at Marina
Buckley at Capistrano Valley Christian
DIVISION 6
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Simi Valley d. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18
Santa Clarita Christian d. Rowland, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24
Arrowhead Christian d. Riverside Poly, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23
Rancho Christian d. La Reina, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#1 Simi Valley at #4 Santa Clarita Christian
#2 Rancho Christian at Arrowhead Christian
DIVISION 7
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
Santa Fe d. Trinity Classical, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Nordhoff d. Avalon, 20-25, 23-25, 25-19. 25-10, 15-6
San Gabriel d. Ocean View, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 15-25, 16-14
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. West Valley, 25-15, 25-7, 25-22
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe at #4 Nordhoff
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at San Gabriel
DIVISION 8
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
United Christian d. Godinez, 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25
Southlands Christian d. Temecula Prep, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
Twentynine Palms d. California Lutheran, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21
Orange Vista d. Sierra Vista, 3 games to 2 (scores not reported)
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Southlands Christian at #1 United Christian
Twentynine Palms at Orange Vista
DIVISION 9
Quarterfinals, Wednesday
AGBU d. Academy of Academic Excellence, 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 15-13
Lighthouse Christian d. Chaffey, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 18-16
Pasadena Marshall d. Hillcrest Christian, 28-26, 25-19, 25-13
Excelsior d. Orangewood Academy, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13
Semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at AGBU
#3 Pasadena Marshall at #2 Excelsior
NOTES (Div. 2-9): Championships, Nov. 5 at sites tbd.
