High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday
Irvine University 10, Murrieta Valley 7
Newbury Park 15, Carpinteria 11
Palm Desert 17, King 9
Westlake 13, Long Beach Poly 11
Crespi 13, Walnut 12
Rancho Cucamonga 11, Corona Santiago 5
San Marcos 16, Camarillo 15
La Serna 18, Millikan 1
Chadwick 19, Bonita 8
Beckman 15, Villa Park 14
Ventura 16, Thousand Oaks 11
Brea Olinda 13, Riverside Poly 12
Dos Pueblos 8, Troy 7
Redondo 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 10
Dana Hills 6, Edison 4
Second round, Thursday
Irvine University at #1 San Clemente
Palm Desert at Newbury Park
Westlake at Crespi
Rancho Cucamonga at #4 San Marcos
#3 La Serna at Chadwick
Ventura at Beckman
Brea Olinda at Dos Pueblos
#2 Dana Hills at Redondo
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday
Elsinore 10, Chino Hills 9
Irvine 13, Pasadena Poly 7
Crescenta Valley 19, Diamond Bar 6
Chaparral 15, Citrus Valley 8
Glendora 15, Garden Grove Pacifica 10
Flintridge Prep 14, Burbank Burroughs 8
Capistrano Valley 13, Estancia 4
Buena 15, Foothill Tech 5
Fullerton 13, Marina 11
Second round, Thursday
Elsinore at #1 Portola
El Segundo at Costa Mesa
Irvine at Crescenta Valley
Chaparral at #4 Claremont
Glendora at #3 Northwood
Flintridge Prep at Capistrano Valley
Buena at Temple City
Fullerton at #2 Damien
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday
Malibu 11, Fountain Valley 9
Anaheim Canyon 15, Placentia Valencia 5
Redlands 9, Los Altos 8
San Marino 22, La Habra 10
Yucaipa 15, Ayala 3
Glendale 10, Valley View 9
Vista Murrieta 9, La Canada 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Charter Oak 8
South Torrance 9, Sage Hill 8
Tesoro 20, Tustin 9
Etiwanda 16, California 5
Second round, Thursday
Malibu at #1 Crean Lutheran
Arcadia at Downey
Anaheim Canyon at Redlands
San Marino at #4 Schurr
Glendale at #3 Yucaipa
Vista Murrieta at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
South Torrance at Arlington
Tesoro at #2 Etiwanda
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday
Corona 16, Los Amigos 13
Lakeside 12, La Quinta 10
El Modena 13, Jurupa Valley 4
Don Lugo 16, Ocean View 7
Sunny Hills 17, Keppel 3
Royal 17, Western 10
West Torrance 12, Ramona 11
Westminster 15, Ontario 10
Xavier Prep 23, La Sierra 3
Fontana 12, Paloma Valley 8
Cate 17, Cerritos 2
Buena Park 19, Chino 3
Oxnard 16, Nordhoff 9
Whittier 11, Segerstrom 10
Saddleback 7, Westminster La Quinta 5
San Dimas 20, Palm Springs 3
Second round, Thursday
Lakeside at #1 Corona
Don Lugo at El Modena
Royal at Sunny Hills
#4 Westminster at West Torrance
#3 Xavier Prep at Fontana
Buena Park at Cate
Oxnard at Whittier
#2 San Dimas at Saddleback
DIVISION 6
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Loara 14, Gorgonio 6
Muir 28, Alhambra 3
First round, Wednesday
Pacific at #1 Hemet
West Valley at Whitney
Sierra Vista at Savanna
Loara at #4 Tahquitz
Edgewood at #3 Paramount
Summit at Liberty
Gahr at Arroyo Valley
#2 Muir at Webb
NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Saturday; semifinals (all divisions), Nov. 9. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).
