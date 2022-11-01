Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Water polo ball in a pool
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 2

First round, Tuesday

Irvine University 10, Murrieta Valley 7

Newbury Park 15, Carpinteria 11

Palm Desert 17, King 9

Westlake 13, Long Beach Poly 11

Crespi 13, Walnut 12

Rancho Cucamonga 11, Corona Santiago 5

San Marcos 16, Camarillo 15

La Serna 18, Millikan 1

Chadwick 19, Bonita 8

Beckman 15, Villa Park 14

Ventura 16, Thousand Oaks 11

Brea Olinda 13, Riverside Poly 12

Dos Pueblos 8, Troy 7

Redondo 13, Eastvale Roosevelt 10

Dana Hills 6, Edison 4

Second round, Thursday

Irvine University at #1 San Clemente

Palm Desert at Newbury Park

Westlake at Crespi

Rancho Cucamonga at #4 San Marcos

#3 La Serna at Chadwick

Ventura at Beckman

Brea Olinda at Dos Pueblos

#2 Dana Hills at Redondo

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday

Elsinore 10, Chino Hills 9

Irvine 13, Pasadena Poly 7

Crescenta Valley 19, Diamond Bar 6

Chaparral 15, Citrus Valley 8

Glendora 15, Garden Grove Pacifica 10

Flintridge Prep 14, Burbank Burroughs 8

Capistrano Valley 13, Estancia 4

Buena 15, Foothill Tech 5

Fullerton 13, Marina 11

Second round, Thursday

Elsinore at #1 Portola

El Segundo at Costa Mesa

Irvine at Crescenta Valley

Chaparral at #4 Claremont

Glendora at #3 Northwood

Flintridge Prep at Capistrano Valley

Buena at Temple City

Fullerton at #2 Damien

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday

Malibu 11, Fountain Valley 9

Anaheim Canyon 15, Placentia Valencia 5

Redlands 9, Los Altos 8

San Marino 22, La Habra 10

Yucaipa 15, Ayala 3

Glendale 10, Valley View 9

Vista Murrieta 9, La Canada 3

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13, Charter Oak 8

South Torrance 9, Sage Hill 8

Tesoro 20, Tustin 9

Etiwanda 16, California 5

Second round, Thursday

Malibu at #1 Crean Lutheran

Arcadia at Downey

Anaheim Canyon at Redlands

San Marino at #4 Schurr

Glendale at #3 Yucaipa

Vista Murrieta at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

South Torrance at Arlington

Tesoro at #2 Etiwanda

DIVISION 5

First round, Tuesday

Corona 16, Los Amigos 13

Lakeside 12, La Quinta 10

El Modena 13, Jurupa Valley 4

Don Lugo 16, Ocean View 7

Sunny Hills 17, Keppel 3

Royal 17, Western 10

West Torrance 12, Ramona 11

Westminster 15, Ontario 10

Xavier Prep 23, La Sierra 3

Fontana 12, Paloma Valley 8

Cate 17, Cerritos 2

Buena Park 19, Chino 3

Oxnard 16, Nordhoff 9

Whittier 11, Segerstrom 10

Saddleback 7, Westminster La Quinta 5

San Dimas 20, Palm Springs 3

Second round, Thursday

Lakeside at #1 Corona

Don Lugo at El Modena

Royal at Sunny Hills

#4 Westminster at West Torrance

#3 Xavier Prep at Fontana

Buena Park at Cate

Oxnard at Whittier

#2 San Dimas at Saddleback

DIVISION 6

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Loara 14, Gorgonio 6

Muir 28, Alhambra 3

First round, Wednesday

Pacific at #1 Hemet

West Valley at Whitney

Sierra Vista at Savanna

Loara at #4 Tahquitz

Edgewood at #3 Paramount

Summit at Liberty

Gahr at Arroyo Valley

#2 Muir at Webb

NOTES: Matches generally begin at 5 p.m., but check with the host school. Quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Saturday; semifinals (all divisions), Nov. 9. Championships, Nov. 12 at Heritage Park (Irvine).

