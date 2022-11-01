Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
GIRLS’ TENNIS

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

A--Patriot at #1 Sage Hill, result not reported

Oxford Academy 9, Glendora 9 (Oxford Academy wins on games, 82-80)

Eastvale Roosevelt 15, Apple Valley 3

Chadwick 15, Rio Mesa 3

Saugus 10, Millikan 8

Torrance 14, La Serna 4

Esperanza 11, Hoover 7

Buckley 15, West Torrance 3

Vista Murrieta 13, Crean Lutheran 5

Agoura 10, Long Beach Poly 8

Rowland 9, Bonita 9 (Rowland wins on games, 69-64)

Flintridge Prep 11, Fullerton 7

South Pasadena 17, El Rancho 1

Northwood 13, Riverside North 5

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at Warren

Oxford Academy at Marymount

Eastvale Roosevelt at Redlands

Chadwick at Malibu

Saugus at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Torrance at Arroyo

Bishop Montgomery at Cerritos

Esperanza at #4 St. Margaret’s

Buckley at #3 Capistrano Valley

Vista Murrieta at Chino

Agoura at San Dimas

Sierra Canyon at Walnut

Rowland at Westminster La Quinta

Flintridge Prep at La Salle

South Pasadena at Garden Grove

#2 Northwood at El Dorado

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Oakwood 15, El Monte 3

Ridgecrest Burroughs 12, Nordhoff 6

St. Joseph 10, Magnolia 8

La Quinta 16, Cathedral City 2

Quartz Hill 14, St. Bonaventure 4

Norwalk 12, Indian Springs 6

Louisville 15, Highland 3

Upland 18, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 0

Valley View 11, Yucaipa 7

Santa Barbara Providence 11, San Gabriel 7

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

Oakwood at #1 Keppel

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Rim of the World

St. Joseph at Chaffey

La Quinta at Webb

Adelanto at Redlands East Valley

Quartz Hill at Maranatha

Arlington at Paloma Valley

Norwalk at #4 Ontario Christian

Northview at #3 Carpinteria

Xavier Prep at Serrano

Katella at Tahquitz

Louisville at Mayfair

Upland at Jurupa Valley

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century

Valley View at Coachella Valley

#2 Santa Barbara Providence at Downey

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

de Toledo 18, CAMS 0

Western Christian 12, Montclair 6

Academy for Academic Excellence 9, Aquinas 9 (Academy for Academic Excellence wins on games, 77-73)

Knight 11, Garey 7

Cerritos Valley Christian 14, Los Amigos 4

Arroyo Valley 10, Vista del Lago 8

Western 15, Ganesha 3

H--Twentynine Palms at Woodcrest Christian, result not reported

Colton 10, San Jacinto 8

Pasadena Marshall 9, Village Christian 9 (Marshall wins on games, 81-69)

Paramount 14, Workman 4

West Covina 10, Estancia 8

Hueneme 9, Bishop Diego 9 (Hueneme wins on games, 87-76)

Summit 14, Carter 4

La Mirada 11, Miller 7

First round, Wednesday, 2 p.m.

de Toledo at #1 California

Western Christian at Indio

Academy for Academic Excellence at Canyon Springs

Knight at Sierra Vista

Cerritos Valley Christian at Villanova Prep

Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Hills

Western at Schurr

Winner wild-card H at #4 Citrus Hill

Rancho Verde at #3 Segerstrom

Colton at Granite Hills

Pasadena Marshall at Milken

Paramount at Bolsa Grande

West Covina at Lancaster

Hueneme at Edgewood

Summit at Nogales

La Mirada at #2 Hillcrest

NOTES: Second round (Div. 1-5), Friday, 2 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Nov. 7, 2 p.m.; semifinals, Nov. 9, 2 p.m. Championships, Nov. 11 at Claremont Club

High School Sports

