High school football: Thursday’s scores
FOOTBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
Carson 21, Los Angeles Hamilton 3
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 3
Corona del Mar 30, Ayala 23
El Modena 15, Pasadena 14
DIVISION 9
Garden Grove 14, Moreno Valley 12
Norte Vista 30, Adelanto 6
DIVISION 11
Bellflower 30, Bell Gardens 27
DIVISION 14
Bolsa Grande 42, Duarte 6
