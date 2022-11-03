Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

FOOTBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

Carson 21, Los Angeles Hamilton 3

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 3

Corona del Mar 30, Ayala 23

El Modena 15, Pasadena 14

DIVISION 9

Garden Grove 14, Moreno Valley 12

Norte Vista 30, Adelanto 6

DIVISION 11

Bellflower 30, Bell Gardens 27

DIVISION 14

Bolsa Grande 42, Duarte 6

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement