High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
JSerra 12, Mater Dei 8
Newport Harbor 11, Harvard-Westlake 8
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Foothill 6, Laguna Beach 5
Orange Lutheran 11, Corona del Mar 10
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
San Clemente 14, San Marcos 9
La Serna 10, Dos Pueblos 6
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
Portola 13, Irvine 12
Damien 12, Capistrano Valley 6
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Downey 12, Schurr 11
Yucaipa 7, Etiwanda 6
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Westminster 17, Don Lugo 9
San Dimas 10, Buena Park 4
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
Hemet 20, Savanna 5
Muir 21, Paramount 3
Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba
Open Division: #2 Newport Harbor vs. #1 JSerra
Division 1: #4 Foothill vs. #3 Orange Lutheran
Division 2: #1 San Clemente vs. #3 La Serna
Division 3: #1 Portola vs. #2 Damien
Division 4: #3 Yucaipa vs. Downey
Division 5: #4 Westminster vs. #2 San Dimas
Division 6: #2 Muir vs. #1 Hemet
