High School Sports

High school boys’ water polo: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

JSerra 12, Mater Dei 8

Newport Harbor 11, Harvard-Westlake 8

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Foothill 6, Laguna Beach 5

Orange Lutheran 11, Corona del Mar 10

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

San Clemente 14, San Marcos 9

La Serna 10, Dos Pueblos 6

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

Portola 13, Irvine 12

Damien 12, Capistrano Valley 6

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Downey 12, Schurr 11

Yucaipa 7, Etiwanda 6

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Westminster 17, Don Lugo 9

San Dimas 10, Buena Park 4

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

Hemet 20, Savanna 5

Muir 21, Paramount 3

Championships, Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba

Open Division: #2 Newport Harbor vs. #1 JSerra

Division 1: #4 Foothill vs. #3 Orange Lutheran

Division 2: #1 San Clemente vs. #3 La Serna

Division 3: #1 Portola vs. #2 Damien

Division 4: #3 Yucaipa vs. Downey

Division 5: #4 Westminster vs. #2 San Dimas

Division 6: #2 Muir vs. #1 Hemet

