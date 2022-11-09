Advertisement
Early college signings: A look at Southland prep recruits’ decisions

Harvard-Westlake girls’ soccer standout Alyssa Thompson is in Florida with the USA national team, but she signed with Stanford earlier with father Mario and mother Karen.
By Eric Sondheimer
Wednesday was the first day for members of the high school class of 2023 to sign an early national letter of intent for sports other than football.

Schools across the Southland were having celebrations. As signings come in, this blog will be updated.

For Alyssa Thompson, the No. 1 girls’ soccer player in the nation from Harvard-Westlake, she signed with Stanford but is in Florida set to play for the USA national team on Thursday against Germany.

Santa Margarita had 34 athletes participate in a signing ceremony, one of the largest in the Southland.

