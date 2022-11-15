High school football: City and Southern Section playoff schedule

#3 Coast Union (9-2) vs. Avalon (4-5) at Machado Field (Avalon)

#1 CSDR (11-0) vs. #2 Faith Baptist (9-0) at Birmingham

#4 St. Monica (7-5) vs. #8 Whittier Christian (8-4) at Whittier College

#7 Rim of the World (7-5) at #11 Walnut (9-3)

#2 Vista del Lago (9-3) vs. #11 Northwood (11-1) at Irvine

#5 Golden Valley (8-4) vs. #1 Mayfair (8-4) at Bellflower

#4 Loyola (7-5) vs. #8 Orange (10-2) at El Modena

#2 Newport Harbor (8-4) vs. #3 Cypress (12-0) at Western

#2 Chaminade (10-2) vs. #3 Inglewood (12-0) at South Torrance

#4 Los Alamitos (9-2) vs. #1 Mater Dei (11-0) at Santa Ana Stadium

