High school football: City and Southern Section playoff schedule
FOOTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
#8 Eagle Rock (10-1) at #4 Garfield (9-2)
#7 Birmingham (7-4) at #3 Wilmington Banning (6-5)
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m. unless noted
#5 Cleveland (8-4) at #1 Granada Hills (9-2), 7 p.m.
#10 Narbonne (6-6) at #3 Palisades (9-3)
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
#8 Granada Hills Kennedy (7-5) at #4 Marquez (8-2-1)
#3 Panorama (11-1) at #2 Bell (5-7)
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
#5 Los Angeles Wilson (6-5) at #1 Chatsworth (4-8)
#3 Manual Arts (7-4) at #2 Crenshaw (4-7)
NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.
8 MAN
Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.
#2 North Valley Military Institute (6-5) vs. #1 Fulton (9-1)
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Los Alamitos (9-2) vs. #1 Mater Dei (11-0) at Santa Ana Stadium
#2 St. John Bosco (10-1) at #6 Mission Viejo (10-1)
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Sierra Canyon (8-4) at #4 Bishop Amat (9-3)
#2 Chaminade (10-2) vs. #3 Inglewood (12-0) at South Torrance
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Corona del Mar (9-3) at #4 Yorba Linda (12-0)
#6 Bishop Diego (9-3) at #7 Upland (8-4)
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Cathedral (10-2) at #9 Downey (10-2)
#2 Newport Harbor (8-4) vs. #3 Cypress (12-0) at Western
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Aquinas (10-2) at #9 St. Francis (9-3)
#6 Leuzinger (6-6) at #2 Etiwanda (7-5)
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Loyola (7-5) vs. #8 Orange (10-2) at El Modena
#3 Calabasas (8-4) at #10 San Jacinto (10-2)
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#5 Golden Valley (8-4) vs. #1 Mayfair (8-4) at Bellflower
#7 Western (10-1) at #14 Laguna Hills (11-1)
DIVISION 8
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#5 Lakewood (7-5) at #16 Rancho Verde (5-7)
#2 Vista del Lago (9-3) vs. #11 Northwood (11-1) at Irvine
DIVISION 9
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Norte Vista (9-3) at #8 Laguna Beach (9-3)
#6 San Dimas (8-4) at #15 Diamond Bar (11-1)
DIVISION 10
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#9 Palmdale (8-4) at #13 Salesian (9-3)
#6 Muir (6-6) at #15 Baldwin Park (10-2)
DIVISION 11
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#8 Bellflower (10-2) at #5 South Pasadena (10-2)
#7 Rim of the World (7-5) at #11 Walnut (9-3)
DIVISION 12
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#1 Lancaster (7-5) at #4 Arroyo (9-3)
#6 Hueneme (6-6) at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian (5-7)
DIVISION 13
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#12 Arrowhead Christian (8-4) at #1 Bishop Montgomery (9-2-1)
#3 Maranatha (11-0-1) at #2 San Gabriel (8-3)
DIVISION 14
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 St. Monica (7-5) vs. #8 Whittier Christian (8-4) at Whittier College
#14 Bassett (5-7) at #10 Lynwood (8-4)
NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.
8 MAN
DIVISION 1
Championship, Friday
#1 CSDR (11-0) vs. #2 Faith Baptist (9-0) at Birmingham
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
Hesperia Christian (9-2) at #1 Lancaster Baptist (9-1)
#3 Coast Union (9-2) vs. Avalon (4-5) at Machado Field (Avalon)
NOTES: Championship, Nov. 25 or 26.
