High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section playoff schedule

By Times staff
FOOTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

#8 Eagle Rock (10-1) at #4 Garfield (9-2)

#7 Birmingham (7-4) at #3 Wilmington Banning (6-5)

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m. unless noted

#5 Cleveland (8-4) at #1 Granada Hills (9-2), 7 p.m.

#10 Narbonne (6-6) at #3 Palisades (9-3)

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

#8 Granada Hills Kennedy (7-5) at #4 Marquez (8-2-1)

#3 Panorama (11-1) at #2 Bell (5-7)

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

#5 Los Angeles Wilson (6-5) at #1 Chatsworth (4-8)

#3 Manual Arts (7-4) at #2 Crenshaw (4-7)

NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.

8 MAN

Championship, Saturday, 6 p.m. at Birmingham.

#2 North Valley Military Institute (6-5) vs. #1 Fulton (9-1)

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Los Alamitos (9-2) vs. #1 Mater Dei (11-0) at Santa Ana Stadium

#2 St. John Bosco (10-1) at #6 Mission Viejo (10-1)

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 Sierra Canyon (8-4) at #4 Bishop Amat (9-3)

#2 Chaminade (10-2) vs. #3 Inglewood (12-0) at South Torrance

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Corona del Mar (9-3) at #4 Yorba Linda (12-0)

#6 Bishop Diego (9-3) at #7 Upland (8-4)

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Cathedral (10-2) at #9 Downey (10-2)

#2 Newport Harbor (8-4) vs. #3 Cypress (12-0) at Western

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Aquinas (10-2) at #9 St. Francis (9-3)

#6 Leuzinger (6-6) at #2 Etiwanda (7-5)

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Loyola (7-5) vs. #8 Orange (10-2) at El Modena

#3 Calabasas (8-4) at #10 San Jacinto (10-2)

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#5 Golden Valley (8-4) vs. #1 Mayfair (8-4) at Bellflower

#7 Western (10-1) at #14 Laguna Hills (11-1)

DIVISION 8

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#5 Lakewood (7-5) at #16 Rancho Verde (5-7)

#2 Vista del Lago (9-3) vs. #11 Northwood (11-1) at Irvine

DIVISION 9

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Norte Vista (9-3) at #8 Laguna Beach (9-3)

#6 San Dimas (8-4) at #15 Diamond Bar (11-1)

DIVISION 10

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#9 Palmdale (8-4) at #13 Salesian (9-3)

#6 Muir (6-6) at #15 Baldwin Park (10-2)

DIVISION 11

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#8 Bellflower (10-2) at #5 South Pasadena (10-2)

#7 Rim of the World (7-5) at #11 Walnut (9-3)

DIVISION 12

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#1 Lancaster (7-5) at #4 Arroyo (9-3)

#6 Hueneme (6-6) at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian (5-7)

DIVISION 13

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#12 Arrowhead Christian (8-4) at #1 Bishop Montgomery (9-2-1)

#3 Maranatha (11-0-1) at #2 San Gabriel (8-3)

DIVISION 14

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 St. Monica (7-5) vs. #8 Whittier Christian (8-4) at Whittier College

#14 Bassett (5-7) at #10 Lynwood (8-4)

NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Championship, Friday

#1 CSDR (11-0) vs. #2 Faith Baptist (9-0) at Birmingham

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

Hesperia Christian (9-2) at #1 Lancaster Baptist (9-1)

#3 Coast Union (9-2) vs. Avalon (4-5) at Machado Field (Avalon)

NOTES: Championship, Nov. 25 or 26.

