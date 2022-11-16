Prep basketball roundup: Jerica Williams’ debut as Windward coach ends in victory

Jerica Williams sure doesn’t mind being asked to replace legends. She was coach at Detroit Country Day last season, taking over for a legendary coach and now she’s at Windward, replacing Vanessa Nygaard, who went to coach in the WNBA.

On Wednesday night in her debut at Harvard-Westlake, all Williams had to do was face her former boss, Melissa Hearlihy, who has won more than 800 girls’ basketball games, second in state history. Down by eight points in the third quarter, Windward rallied behind Skye Belker to pull out a 57-48 victory in the Harvard-Westlake Invitational tournament.

Jerica Williams receives congratulations from Melissa Hearlihy after her first win as Windward coach. pic.twitter.com/OF91M7r5OI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2022

Belker finished with 21 points. Laurel Hines hit the big shot of the night, a three-pointer with 2:08 left to break a 48-48 tie.

“Their defense was solid,” Williams said of Harvard-Westlake, where she worked as an assistant coach. “They were playing harder than us, then we started rebounding.”

Never leave open Skye Belker of Windward. pic.twitter.com/ySPSpIH6xz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 17, 2022

Deana Thompson led Harvard-Westlake with 13 points. Windward unveiled a promising 6-foot-3 sophomore in Taylor Gerard, who moved from Texas.

Birmingham 65, Camarillo 55: DeDee Berry had 16 points and Lili Martinez 13 for the Patriots.

Advertisement

Granada Hills 40, Saugus 35: Marianne Bosco finished with 16 points and seven steals for the 2-0 Highlanders.

Boys’ basketball

Rolling Hills Prep 53, St. Anthony 42: JV Brown had 30 points and 10 rebounds for 3-0 Rolling Hills Prep.

Newbury Park 66, Viewpoint 43: Cooper Lucas had 22 points and Charlie Muir 16 for the 3-0 Panthers. Kyle Sardo had 21 points for Viewpoint.

Sierra Canyon 85, King/Drew 53: Jimmy Olakodun had a huge first game as a Trailblazer — 24 points. Ashton Hardaway added 18. Donald Thompson led King/Drew with 13. Bronny James didn’t play because of illness.

Oak Park 56, Loyola 42: Dylan Hayse contributed 16 points and seven rebounds for the 2-0 Eagles.

Rancho Cucamonga 84, Sage Hill 74: Shadale Knight scored 28 points and Aaron Glass 20 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

San Pedro 85, Los Angeles 47: Jason Salonga had 21 points, Zach Saavedra 18 and Anthony Hrboka and Naz Bean 14 apiece for San Pedro.

University 83, Carson 52: Josh Sanders led the way for University with 21 points.

Saugus 72, Agoura 68: Max Tengan continued his strong early season with 30 points for Saugus.

Heritage Christian 89, Moorpark 54: Seven Bahati had 23 points and Tae Simmons 19 points for Heritage Christian.

Oaks Christian 66, Santa Paula 23: Stevie Prudholme finished with 19 points for the Lions.

Simi Valley 74, Crescenta Valley 64: Ryder Mjoen and Justin Rener each had 22 points and Caleb Peters added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Pioneers.

St. John Bosco 109, Long Beach Jordan 85: Kade Bonam and Jack Turner led the Braves’ scoring parade with 22 and 18 points, respectively.

Northridge Academy 53, Reseda 34: Sophomore Marquis Jiles had 25 points.

Orange Lutheran 63, Damien 51: The Lancers handed Damien its first defeat. Cannon Potter, David Manea, Zion Paleo and Andrew Nagy all had 12 points.

Salesian 70, L.A. Roosevelt 44: Jude Harris and Afan Trnka each scored 20 points for Salesian.

Anaheim Canyon 57, La Mirada 49: The Comanches improved to 3-0. Jaden Goodall scored 14 points and Brandon Benjamin 10.

Eastvale Roosevelt 52, Riverside Poly 41: Nate Simon led Roosevelt with 15 points.