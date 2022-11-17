Prep basketball roundup: Shalhevet wins its showdown with AGBU

Shalhevet, a Jewish school, took on Canoga Park AGBU, an Armenian school, in an early season basketball game on Thursday night between two veteran squads with Southern Section 2A title aspirations before a packed gymnasium.

“We had to beat them. It was a must-win game,” Avi Halpert of Shalhevet said.

Halpert steal. And coach Coleman won’t sit down. Shalhevet 28-26. pic.twitter.com/0ysz4tNIP6 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 18, 2022

He remembered losing to AGBU last season. This time, on the road, Shalhevet (2-0) prevailed 51-40, with Halpert contributing 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second half. Avand Dorian had 21 points for AGBU, but only five came in the second half. Oz Shalom and Aiden Bitran added 12 points apiece for Shalhevet.

“I thought our defense was good, especially in the second half,” coach Ryan Coleman said.

Halpert was pretty quiet in the first half when Shelhavet led 26-24 at halftime.

“We implore him to let the game come to him,” Coleman said. “When it was time to take over in the second half, he did.”

Ryan Martirossian. Here comes AGBU. Down by three. 5:59 left. pic.twitter.com/BqQ25MhWe1 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 18, 2022

Santa Margarita 68, Torrance 35: The Eagles (3-0) advanced to Saturday’s Orangewood tournament championship game. Rockwell Reynolds scored 19 points, Cameron McNamee 18 and Toby Averill 15.

St. Francis 55, Los Osos 45: Jackson Mosley contributed 27 points for St. Francis (2-0).

Canyon Country 49, Highland 35: Sophomore Eric Kubel led the way with 15 points for the 3-0 Cowboys.

South Pasadena 77, Bravo 64: Jack Madison had 23 points and 15 rebounds for South Pasadena.

Glendale 78, Cleveland 69: David Fidelis finished with 18 points for Cleveland.

Campbell Hall 62, St. Monica 56: Standout junior guard Aaron Powell started his season with a 25-point performance for Campbell Hall.

Harvard-Westlake 69, Crossroads 54: The Wolverines improved to 2-0. Trent Perry had 18 points and eight assists.

Village Christian 75, JW North 59: Thomas Luczak scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds for Village Christian.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Alemany 58, West Torrance 49: Leila Boykin scored 25 points for the Warriors.

