Trinity League has three football coach openings. Are more to come?

Head football coach Troy Thomas, right, has parted ways with Servite. Thomas' son Houston is left.
By Eric Sondheimer
It’s musical chairs time in the powerful Trinity League, where the number of football head coaching openings has grown to three with the announcement Thursday that JSerra has parted ways with Scott McKnight. And there’s growing debate whether Santa Margarita also could have an opening.

“Crazy,” is how one Orange County coach described the current state of affairs.

Santa Ana Mater Dei and Servite previously announced they were looking for new head coaches. Bruce Rollinson announced he will retire at the conclusion of the Monarchs’ season and Servite announced it has parted ways with Troy Thomas.

These unprecedented changes could have a ripple effect depending on whether schools hire from within or from outside.

The jobs are not easy in the Trinity League, where administrators are under pressure to produce winning programs and stay competitive with the league’s two top teams, Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

The willingness of schools to make changes after one bad season also makes the job not exactly ideal for someone coaching at a public school that likes stability.

Asked whether the Trinity League is now run like college programs, one assistant said, “Definitely.”

JSerra certainly has a group of assistants who could receive attention to take over for McKnight, who spent two years as head coach.

Orange Lutheran coach Rod Sherman, hired last year, could be No. 2 in seniority behind only Jason Negro of St. John Bosco this fall.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

