Campbell Hall’s Aaron Powell is a rising basketball prospect

When Aaron Powell was 9 years old and playing one on one against his mother, Mia, a former Cal Poly Pomona women’s player, he did a crossover dribble that left her stumbling to the ground. That was the clearest sign that the boy in the family was headed to basketball success. By junior high, his dad, Jasen, also a former Cal Poly Pomona player, suffered defeat, too.

Powell is now a standout junior guard at Campbell Hall High (3-0), and the sky is the limit to his basketball future. He contributed 21 points Tuesday in a 76-59 win over Inglewood in an opening game of the Redondo Union Ryse Williams tournament. He made three-pointers, pull-up jumpers and a thunderous one-handed dunk.

Aaron Powell of Campbell Hall. As good a junior guard as you’ll find in the Southland. pic.twitter.com/JIxqIcgKPE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 30, 2022

Campbell Hall has aspirations of winning the Gold Coast League championship, a Southern Section championship and state title. It’s a team with lots of athletes who can play good defense. Powell, playing point guard, is the court leader who makes things happen offensively and defensively.

Jon Mani of Beverly Hills. Good junior. He has 11 points. Backs down from no one. pic.twitter.com/hQZMNzm3TD — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 30, 2022

Beverly Hills 69, Crean Lutheran 68: Lior Baradarian scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and made a series of clutch free throws to lead the Normans (5-0). Jon Mani had 18 points. Freshman Kaiden Bailey scored 28 points for Crean Lutheran, making 13 of 13 free throws as well as a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Cleveland 103, San Fernando 32: Sophomore JD Wyatt made six threes and finished with 23 points for the Cavaliers.

Oak Park 77, Compton Centennial 26: Isaiah Sherrard had 14 points for Oak Park.

Rolling Hills Prep 70, Carson 32: Kenny Manzi contributed 22 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Colony 88, San Jacinto 42: Jaidyn Simpson scored 21 points and Denzel Hines added 20 points for Colony.

Oxnard 70, Royal 41: Reese Widerburg and Dominik Contreras each scored 15 points for Oxnard.

Brentwood 71, Venice 38: Jordan Houegban had 13 points for the 6-0 Eagles.