A look at this week’s top high school regional football bowl games

A look at some of the top high school regional football bowl games this week.

Friday

Chula Vista Mater Dei (9-4) at Downey (12-2), 7 p.m. In 2-AA, Downey’s offensive firepower could prove decisive. Oregon State commit Aidan Chiles has passed for 3,096 yards and 36 touchdowns, and run for 905 yards and nine touchdowns. UCLA commit Jerry McClure has 10 touchdown receptions for Mater Dei. The pick: Downey.

Saturday

Laguna Hills (13-1) at Lake Balboa Birmingham (9-4), 7 p.m. In 3-A, this is a test to see if Birmingham has really improved enough to start beating good Southern Section teams. Laguna Hills has a top running back in Troy Leigber. Birmingham’s Peyton Waters will get the chance to make an impact as a receiver and defensive back. The pick: Birmingham.