The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings

25. CAMPBELL HALL (5-3); Two losses at Beverly Hills tournament (20)

23. ST. FRANCIS (11-2); Rivalry game with La Cañada on Friday (24)

22. MIRA COSTA (10-0); vs. Culver City on Monday (25)

20. OXNARD (8-0); Best in Ventura County (23)

19. NARBONNE (3-2); Open Marine League against Carson on Friday (17)

18. BEVERLY HILLS (8-1); Suffered first defeat to Windward (19)

17. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1); Ready to play West Ranch on Friday (22)

15. LA MIRADA (9-4); Julien Gomez is the real deal (NR)

9. ST. BERNARD (8-0); Tajh Ariza is very good freshman player (9)

6. SIERRA CANYON (6-1); Big game vs. New York Christ the King on Monday (6)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-2); Suffered loss in Texas to Duncanville (5)

4. WEST RANCH (7-0); Jaqari Miles is a model of consistency (4)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-0); Quick road trip to Arizona works out (2)

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Trevor Ariza and his son Tajh, a 14-year-old freshman who starts for St. Bernard High.

