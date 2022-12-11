The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); Big win over Bishop Gorman (1)
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-0); Quick road trip to Arizona works out (2)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (8-0); Coach Doug Mitchell gearing up team (3)
4. WEST RANCH (7-0); Jaqari Miles is a model of consistency (4)
5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-2); Suffered loss in Texas to Duncanville (5)
6. SIERRA CANYON (6-1); Big game vs. New York Christ the King on Monday (6)
7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (3-1); Plays Heritage Christian on Friday (7)
8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-0); Kade Bonam leads team to tournament title (8)
9. ST. BERNARD (8-0); Tajh Ariza is very good freshman player (9)
10. ANAHEIM CANYON (10-0); 66-62 win over Sonora (10)
11. JSERRA (8-0); Sebastian Rancik keeps delivering (11)
12. ETIWANDA (8-1); Amare Campbell earns tourney MVP honors (13)
13. SANTA MARGARITA (8-1); Impressive win over Chula Vista Mater Dei (15)
14. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (3-3); Won in Arizona (14)
15. LA MIRADA (9-4); Julien Gomez is the real deal (NR)
16. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (12-1); Setback against La Mirada (12)
17. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1); Ready to play West Ranch on Friday (22)
18. BEVERLY HILLS (8-1); Suffered first defeat to Windward (19)
19. NARBONNE (3-2); Open Marine League against Carson on Friday (17)
20. OXNARD (8-0); Best in Ventura County (23)
21. WALNUT (10-1); Good performance at St. John Bosco tourney (NR)
22. MIRA COSTA (10-0); vs. Culver City on Monday (25)
23. ST. FRANCIS (11-2); Rivalry game with La Cañada on Friday (24)
24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (10-0); Stevie Amar tourney MVP for Lions (NR)
25. CAMPBELL HALL (5-3); Two losses at Beverly Hills tournament (20)
