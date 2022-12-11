Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings

Trevor Ariza and son Tajh pose for a photo.
Trevor Ariza and his son Tajh, a 14-year-old freshman who starts for St. Bernard High.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-1); Big win over Bishop Gorman (1)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (10-0); Quick road trip to Arizona works out (2)

Advertisement

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (8-0); Coach Doug Mitchell gearing up team (3)

4. WEST RANCH (7-0); Jaqari Miles is a model of consistency (4)

5. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (7-2); Suffered loss in Texas to Duncanville (5)

6. SIERRA CANYON (6-1); Big game vs. New York Christ the King on Monday (6)

7. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (3-1); Plays Heritage Christian on Friday (7)

8. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-0); Kade Bonam leads team to tournament title (8)

9. ST. BERNARD (8-0); Tajh Ariza is very good freshman player (9)

10. ANAHEIM CANYON (10-0); 66-62 win over Sonora (10)

11. JSERRA (8-0); Sebastian Rancik keeps delivering (11)

12. ETIWANDA (8-1); Amare Campbell earns tourney MVP honors (13)

13. SANTA MARGARITA (8-1); Impressive win over Chula Vista Mater Dei (15)

14. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (3-3); Won in Arizona (14)

15. LA MIRADA (9-4); Julien Gomez is the real deal (NR)

16. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (12-1); Setback against La Mirada (12)

17. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (9-1); Ready to play West Ranch on Friday (22)

18. BEVERLY HILLS (8-1); Suffered first defeat to Windward (19)

19. NARBONNE (3-2); Open Marine League against Carson on Friday (17)

20. OXNARD (8-0); Best in Ventura County (23)

21. WALNUT (10-1); Good performance at St. John Bosco tourney (NR)

22. MIRA COSTA (10-0); vs. Culver City on Monday (25)

23. ST. FRANCIS (11-2); Rivalry game with La Cañada on Friday (24)

24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (10-0); Stevie Amar tourney MVP for Lions (NR)

25. CAMPBELL HALL (5-3); Two losses at Beverly Hills tournament (20)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement