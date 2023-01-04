Advertisement
High School Sports

Sierra Canyon, Etiwanda stay unbeaten, remain at the top of girls’ basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon's unbeaten girls' basketball team celebrates winning its division of the Tarkanian Classic.
(Nick Koza)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

Here’s this week’s top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings for Southern California provided by CalHiSports.com for The Times:

1. (1) Sierra Canyon 14-0

2. (2) Etiwanda 13-0

3. (3) Mater Dei 12-2

4. (4) Sage Hill 9-5

5. (6) Corona Santiago 10-5

6. (5) Los Osos 12-1

7. (NR) Corona Centennial

8. (8) Westchester 11-0

9. (12) Rosary 13-4

10. (9) Ontario Christian 15-2

Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. of Lynwood.

High School Sports

Column: Lynwood’s Jason Crowe Jr. is 14-year-old freshman with big-time basketball future

Jason Crowe Jr. of Lynwood High is averaging 36.3 points as a 14-year-old freshman.

11. (16) Orange Lutheran 13-3

12. (7) Hart 15-2

13. (NR) Leuzinger 13-3

14. (10) Brentwood 12-3

15. (14) Windward 9-5

16. (15) San Juan Hills 16-2

17. (11) Lynwood 7-6

18. (NR) Harvard-Westlake 12-6

19. (13) Chaminade 7-7

20. (17) La Salle 16-1

STUDIO CITY, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Harvard-Westlake's Trent Perry drives the ball against Mater Dei boy's basketball team in the Open Division basketball playoffs on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Studio City, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Advertisement

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement