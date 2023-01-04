Sierra Canyon, Etiwanda stay unbeaten, remain at the top of girls’ basketball rankings
Here’s this week’s top 20 high school girls’ basketball rankings for Southern California provided by CalHiSports.com for The Times:
1. (1) Sierra Canyon 14-0
2. (2) Etiwanda 13-0
3. (3) Mater Dei 12-2
4. (4) Sage Hill 9-5
5. (6) Corona Santiago 10-5
6. (5) Los Osos 12-1
7. (NR) Corona Centennial
8. (8) Westchester 11-0
9. (12) Rosary 13-4
10. (9) Ontario Christian 15-2
Column: Lynwood’s Jason Crowe Jr. is 14-year-old freshman with big-time basketball future
Jason Crowe Jr. of Lynwood High is averaging 36.3 points as a 14-year-old freshman.
11. (16) Orange Lutheran 13-3
12. (7) Hart 15-2
13. (NR) Leuzinger 13-3
14. (10) Brentwood 12-3
15. (14) Windward 9-5
16. (15) San Juan Hills 16-2
17. (11) Lynwood 7-6
18. (NR) Harvard-Westlake 12-6
19. (13) Chaminade 7-7
20. (17) La Salle 16-1
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.