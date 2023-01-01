Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

Harvard-Westlake's Trent Perry brings the ball up court while pressured by a Mater Dei defender.
Trent Perry, shown during a playoff game last season, has led Harvard-Westlake High to a 16-1 record this season. The top-ranked Wolverines play No. 2 Bishop Montgomery on Saturday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-1); Trent Perry establishes himself as elite point guard (1)

2. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (17-0); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Saturday (4)

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-3); There won’t be any more losses for weeks (2)

4. WEST RANCH (16-1); Takes on Etiwanda on Saturday (3)

5. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (12-2); Trinity League play begins this week (6)

6. SIERRA CANYON (13-3); Big win over Bishop Gorman (7)

7. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (7-6); Kevin Patton Jr. was magnificent at Damien (25)

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (9-5); Losing after a 25-point lead raises uncertainty (5)

9. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-3); Plays at Mater Dei on Friday (8)

10. JSERRA (13-3); Showdown with Mater Dei on Wednesday (12)

11. FOOTHILL (15-1); A very good team on the rise (24)

12. WALNUT (16-1); Mustangs overcame family tragedy to win Covina tourney (17)

13. ETIWANDA (11-3); Eagles making progress (13)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (14-2); Cameron McNamee making major impact (9)

15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (13-3); Crusaders keep competing well against top teams (15)

16. MIRA COSTA (16-1); Suffered close loss to Mater Dei (18)

17. CAMPBELL HALL (10-5); Vikings won division title at Damien (NR)

18. ANAHEIM CANYON (12-4); Injuries have hurt Comanches (10)

19. ST. BERNARD (13-4); It was a learning week at Damien (11)

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (14-5); Kenny Manzi having a big season (NR)

21. NARBONNE (8-7); Adams brothers missed Damien tourney with illness (16)

22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (14-3); Big week for sophomore Aaron Glass (14)

23. OXNARD (15-2); Showdown with Rio Mesa on Friday (22)

24. ST. PAUL (14-5); Maurice Wright is in starring role (NR)

25. DOWNEY (16-1); Vikings trying to send out coach Larry Shelton with a bang (NR)

