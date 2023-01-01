The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings

25. DOWNEY (16-1); Vikings trying to send out coach Larry Shelton with a bang (NR)

24. ST. PAUL (14-5); Maurice Wright is in starring role (NR)

23. OXNARD (15-2); Showdown with Rio Mesa on Friday (22)

19. ST. BERNARD (13-4); It was a learning week at Damien (11)

15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (13-3); Crusaders keep competing well against top teams (15)

11. FOOTHILL (15-1); A very good team on the rise (24)

10. JSERRA (13-3); Showdown with Mater Dei on Wednesday (12)

9. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-3); Plays at Mater Dei on Friday (8)

7. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (7-6); Kevin Patton Jr. was magnificent at Damien (25)

4. WEST RANCH (16-1); Takes on Etiwanda on Saturday (3)

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-3); There won’t be any more losses for weeks (2)

2. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (17-0); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Saturday (4)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-1); Trent Perry establishes himself as elite point guard (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Trent Perry, shown during a playoff game last season, has led Harvard-Westlake High to a 16-1 record this season. The top-ranked Wolverines play No. 2 Bishop Montgomery on Saturday.

