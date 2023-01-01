The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (16-1); Trent Perry establishes himself as elite point guard (1)
2. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (17-0); Showdown with Harvard-Westlake on Saturday (4)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (11-3); There won’t be any more losses for weeks (2)
4. WEST RANCH (16-1); Takes on Etiwanda on Saturday (3)
5. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (12-2); Trinity League play begins this week (6)
6. SIERRA CANYON (13-3); Big win over Bishop Gorman (7)
7. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (7-6); Kevin Patton Jr. was magnificent at Damien (25)
8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (9-5); Losing after a 25-point lead raises uncertainty (5)
9. ST. JOHN BOSCO (14-3); Plays at Mater Dei on Friday (8)
10. JSERRA (13-3); Showdown with Mater Dei on Wednesday (12)
11. FOOTHILL (15-1); A very good team on the rise (24)
12. WALNUT (16-1); Mustangs overcame family tragedy to win Covina tourney (17)
13. ETIWANDA (11-3); Eagles making progress (13)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (14-2); Cameron McNamee making major impact (9)
15. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (13-3); Crusaders keep competing well against top teams (15)
16. MIRA COSTA (16-1); Suffered close loss to Mater Dei (18)
17. CAMPBELL HALL (10-5); Vikings won division title at Damien (NR)
18. ANAHEIM CANYON (12-4); Injuries have hurt Comanches (10)
19. ST. BERNARD (13-4); It was a learning week at Damien (11)
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (14-5); Kenny Manzi having a big season (NR)
21. NARBONNE (8-7); Adams brothers missed Damien tourney with illness (16)
22. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (14-3); Big week for sophomore Aaron Glass (14)
23. OXNARD (15-2); Showdown with Rio Mesa on Friday (22)
24. ST. PAUL (14-5); Maurice Wright is in starring role (NR)
25. DOWNEY (16-1); Vikings trying to send out coach Larry Shelton with a bang (NR)
