The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings

Harvard-Westlake High School point guard Trent Perry attempts a layup over Notre Dame's Mercy Miller.
Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake puts up the ball as Notre Dame’s Mercy Miller tries to stop him.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-1); Showdown with De La Salle on Saturday at Mater Dei (1)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-3); Big game vs. Nevada Liberty on Saturday at Mater Dei (2)

3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (23-1); Christian Jones scored career-high 27 points vs. Serra (3)

4. WEST RANCH (23-1); Wildcats are 9-0 in Foothill League (4)

5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (21-3); Host Mater Dei on Wednesday (6)

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-8); Plays Sierra Canyon on Friday at Pauley Pavilion (7)

7. SIERRA CANYON (18-5); Injuries have Trailblazers on Open Division bubble (5)

8. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (14-7); Eagles are finishing strong (8)

9. ETIWANDA (17-4); Big wins over Damien, Rancho Cucamonga (11)

10. MIRA COSTA (21-1); Face Peninsula, Palos Verdes this week (12)

11. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (20-4); Crusaders have been consistent all season (13)

12. FOOTHILL (22-2); Showdown at Anaheim Canyon on Friday (9)

13. WALNUT (22-2); Avenged league loss to Diamond Bar (14)

14. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (18-5); Big week for freshman Brannon Martinsen (16)

15. ST. BERNARD (17-5); Holding second place in Del Rey League (17)

16. BRENTWOOD (20-3); School-record 12 threes for junior Jordan Houegban (15)

17. ORANGE LUTHERAN (15-7); Beat JSerra and Santa Margarita (NR)

18. SANTA MARGARITA (20-5); Dropped two Trinity League games (10)

19. ANAHEIM CANYON (19-5); Comanches remain dangerous team (19)

20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (19-5); Face San Juan Hills on Friday (20)

21. OXNARD (21-2); Yellowjackets keep rolling (21)

22. LA MIRADA (19-6); Sophomore Julien Gomez is averaging 26.5 points (NR)

23. WINDWARD (18-6); Sophomores lead surging Wildcats (NR)

24. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (20-4); 6-0 record in Camino Real League (25)

25. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (18-5); Host Etiwanda on Wednesday (22)

Eric Sondheimer

