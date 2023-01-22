The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings

15. ST. BERNARD (17-5); Holding second place in Del Rey League (17)

12. FOOTHILL (22-2); Showdown at Anaheim Canyon on Friday (9)

11. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (20-4); Crusaders have been consistent all season (13)

7. SIERRA CANYON (18-5); Injuries have Trailblazers on Open Division bubble (5)

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-8); Plays Sierra Canyon on Friday at Pauley Pavilion (7)

4. WEST RANCH (23-1); Wildcats are 9-0 in Foothill League (4)

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-3); Big game vs. Nevada Liberty on Saturday at Mater Dei (2)

1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-1); Showdown with De La Salle on Saturday at Mater Dei (1)

A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.

Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake puts up the ball as Notre Dame’s Mercy Miller tries to stop him.

