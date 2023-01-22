The Times’ boys’ basketball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)
1. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (23-1); Showdown with De La Salle on Saturday at Mater Dei (1)
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (20-3); Big game vs. Nevada Liberty on Saturday at Mater Dei (2)
3. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (23-1); Christian Jones scored career-high 27 points vs. Serra (3)
4. WEST RANCH (23-1); Wildcats are 9-0 in Foothill League (4)
5. ST. JOHN BOSCO (21-3); Host Mater Dei on Wednesday (6)
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (16-8); Plays Sierra Canyon on Friday at Pauley Pavilion (7)
7. SIERRA CANYON (18-5); Injuries have Trailblazers on Open Division bubble (5)
8. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (14-7); Eagles are finishing strong (8)
9. ETIWANDA (17-4); Big wins over Damien, Rancho Cucamonga (11)
10. MIRA COSTA (21-1); Face Peninsula, Palos Verdes this week (12)
11. VILLAGE CHRISTIAN (20-4); Crusaders have been consistent all season (13)
12. FOOTHILL (22-2); Showdown at Anaheim Canyon on Friday (9)
13. WALNUT (22-2); Avenged league loss to Diamond Bar (14)
14. SANTA ANA MATER DEI (18-5); Big week for freshman Brannon Martinsen (16)
15. ST. BERNARD (17-5); Holding second place in Del Rey League (17)
16. BRENTWOOD (20-3); School-record 12 threes for junior Jordan Houegban (15)
17. ORANGE LUTHERAN (15-7); Beat JSerra and Santa Margarita (NR)
18. SANTA MARGARITA (20-5); Dropped two Trinity League games (10)
19. ANAHEIM CANYON (19-5); Comanches remain dangerous team (19)
20. ROLLING HILLS PREP (19-5); Face San Juan Hills on Friday (20)
21. OXNARD (21-2); Yellowjackets keep rolling (21)
22. LA MIRADA (19-6); Sophomore Julien Gomez is averaging 26.5 points (NR)
23. WINDWARD (18-6); Sophomores lead surging Wildcats (NR)
24. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (20-4); 6-0 record in Camino Real League (25)
25. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (18-5); Host Etiwanda on Wednesday (22)
