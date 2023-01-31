Sierra Canyon stays No. 1 at 24-0 in Southland girls’ basketball rankings
A look at this week’s high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings for the Southland from CalHiSports.com for The Times. Previous rank in parentheses:
1. (1) Sierra Canyon 24-0
2. (2) Etiwanda 24-2
3. (3) Mater Dei 24-2
4. (4) Sage Hill 17-8
5. (5) Ontario Christian 23-2
6. (6) Windward 16-6
7. (9) Corona Santiago 19-7
8. (7) Brentwood 21-5
9. (8) Los Osos 19-3
10. (10) Corona Centennial 17-9
11. (11) Rosary 20-5
12. (12) Westchester 25-1
13. (NR) Bishop Montgomery
14. (13) Orange Lutheran 18-7
15. (14) Hart 24-2
16. (15) Village Christian 20-5
17. (16) Harvard-Westlake 17-9
18. (17) Marlborough 18-6
18. (18) Chaminade 14-12
20. (19) Leuzinger 21-4
