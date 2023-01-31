Advertisement
Sierra Canyon stays No. 1 at 24-0 in Southland girls’ basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon's Emilia Krstevski blocks a shot by La Jolla Country Day guard Sumayah Sugapong.
Sierra Canyon’s Emilia Krstevski (1) blocks a shot by La Jolla Country Day guard Sumayah Sugapong (5) during the Chosen-1’s Invitational basketball showcase at Galen Center on Jan. 7. The Trailblazers remain unbeaten after 24 games this season.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at this week’s high school girls’ basketball top 20 rankings for the Southland from CalHiSports.com for The Times. Previous rank in parentheses:

1. (1) Sierra Canyon 24-0

2. (2) Etiwanda 24-2

3. (3) Mater Dei 24-2

4. (4) Sage Hill 17-8

5. (5) Ontario Christian 23-2

6. (6) Windward 16-6

7. (9) Corona Santiago 19-7

8. (7) Brentwood 21-5

9. (8) Los Osos 19-3

10. (10) Corona Centennial 17-9

11. (11) Rosary 20-5

12. (12) Westchester 25-1

13. (NR) Bishop Montgomery

14. (13) Orange Lutheran 18-7

15. (14) Hart 24-2

16. (15) Village Christian 20-5

17. (16) Harvard-Westlake 17-9

18. (17) Marlborough 18-6

18. (18) Chaminade 14-12

20. (19) Leuzinger 21-4

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

