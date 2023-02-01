High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Acaciawood 57, Eastside Christian 38
Animo De La Hoya 59, Camino Nuevo 25
Arcadia 83, Burbank Burroughs 64
Arlington 53, Norte Vista 50
Bernstein 56, Belmont 36
Blair 92, South Pasadena 70
Bolsa Grande 58, Westminster La Quinta 41
Bravo 75, Maywood 45
California Lutheran 58, Sherman Indian 40
CAMS 63, Vistamar 52
Citrus Valley 64, Yucaipa 51
Compton Early College 79, Animo Leadership 27
Corona Centennial 77, Eastvale Roosevelt 71
Crescenta Valley 73, Muir 50
CSDR 94, La Sierra Academy 38
Eastside 54, Highland 40
Edgewood 68, Bassett 50
Foothill Tech 52, Laguna Blanca 43
Gertz-Ressler 47, Alliance Neuwirth 40
Hesperia 53, Apple Valley 51
Hillcrest 71, Ramona 46
Hillcrest Christian 72, Westmark 52
Hollywood 59, Los Angeles Kennedy 56
Huntington Beach 65, Corona del Mar 53
Inglewood 93, Hawthorne 29
Knight 61, Quartz Hill 59
La Sierra 51, Patriot 50
Littlerock 68, Lancaster 31
Loma Linda Academy 58, Mesa Grande 37
Los Alamitos 69, Edison 40
Los Angeles Leadership 53, Alliance Smidt Tech 16
Lynwood 94, Gahr 84
Marquez 80, Elizabeth 66
Mesrobian 65, Waverly 56
Newbury Park Adventist 69, Beacon Hill 60
Northview 49, Diamond Ranch 46
Oak Hills 68, Burroughs 62
Oak Park 48, Camarillo 44
Oakwood 92, Yeshiva 62
Palm Springs 71, Xavier Prep 22
Palmdale 61, Antelope Valley 56
Pasadena 52, Hoover 31
Pasadena Poly 51, Rio Hondo Prep 34
Rancho Verde 49, Rancho Christian 32
Redlands East Valley 44, Redlands 42
San Dimas 57, Covina 49
Santa Clarita Christian 68, Faith Baptist 57
Sierra Canyon 93, Chaminade 51
Silver Valley 56, Victor Valley Christian 38
Simi Valley 60, Royal 49
Sonora 52, La Habra 36
St. John Bosco 81, Orange Lutheran 66
Temescal Canyon 60, Valley View 48
Torres 61, Maywood CES 50
Triumph 68, Lakeview 32
Tustin 48, La Palma Kennedy 34
United Christian 85, Anza Hamilton 20
University Prep Value 55, Academia Avance 37
Village Christian 79, Heritage Christian 67
Western 52, Anaheim 45
Workman 73, Azusa 29
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
AGBU 52, Le Lycee 11
Alliance Stern 58, Episcopal 11
Animo Robinson 25, Alliance Bloomfield 18
Aquinas 55, Arrowhead Christian 40
Azusa 40, Workman 25
Bishop Amat 55, Mary Star 40
Bonita 46, Glendora 40
Bravo 70, Maywood 13
Buena 50, Dos Pueblos 41
California Lutheran 47, Sherman Indian 25
Camino Nuevo 57, Animo De La Hoya 29
Carpinteria 37, Cate 33
Chadwick 42, Westridge 28
Chaminade 61, Alemany 56
Channel Islands 44, Fillmore 19
Claremont 52, Ayala 47
Colony 60, Alta Loma 47
Corona Santiago 86, Corona 20
Crescenta Valley 77, Muir 25
CSDR 52, La Sierra Academy 23
Culver City 74, Palos Verdes 34
Cypress 45, Garden Grove Pacifica 35
Dominguez 58, La Mirada 50
Faith Baptist 42, Santa Clarita Christian 20
Gahr 61, Firebaugh 16
Godinez 41, Garden Grove 14
Hawthorne 70, Inglewood 15
Hesperia 62, Apple Valley 37
Hillcrest Christian 38, Highland Hall 14
Hollywood 42, Los Angeles Kennedy 31
Keppel 64, Bell Gardens 17
La Canada 47, San Marino 25
La Salle 56, Gardena Serra 30
Lakewood 57, Long Beach Jordan 32
Leuzinger 102, Beverly Hills 20
Marymount 52, Archer 37
Maywood CES 57, Torres 23
Nogales 47, Sierra Vista 38
Norte Vista 54, Arlington 27
North Torrance 80, Da Vinci 34
Oak Park 54, Camarillo 52
Ontario Christian 75, Linfield Christian 34
Orange Vista 60, Vista del Lago 28
Portola 53, Woodbridge 50
Ramona Convent 61, Sacred Heart 55
San Dimas 56, Covina 41
Santa Monica 47, Mira Costa 45
Segerstrom 49, Katella 36
Simi Valley 56, Royal 21
St. Monica 67, St. Joseph 47
Sunny Hills 40, Troy 34
Temple City 57, Monrovia 45
University Pathways Public Service 35, University Pathways Medical Magnet 21
University Prep Value 35, Academia Avance 28
Ventura 63, Oxnard 57
Villa Park 47, Foothill 38
Windward 89, Campbell Hall 49
Xavier Prep 75, Palm Springs 20
Yorba Linda 42, Anaheim Canyon 23
