High School Sports

High school basketball: Tuesday’s scores

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Acaciawood 57, Eastside Christian 38

Animo De La Hoya 59, Camino Nuevo 25

Arcadia 83, Burbank Burroughs 64

Arlington 53, Norte Vista 50

Bernstein 56, Belmont 36

Blair 92, South Pasadena 70

Bolsa Grande 58, Westminster La Quinta 41

Bravo 75, Maywood 45

California Lutheran 58, Sherman Indian 40

CAMS 63, Vistamar 52

Citrus Valley 64, Yucaipa 51

Compton Early College 79, Animo Leadership 27

Corona Centennial 77, Eastvale Roosevelt 71

Crescenta Valley 73, Muir 50

CSDR 94, La Sierra Academy 38

Eastside 54, Highland 40

Edgewood 68, Bassett 50

Foothill Tech 52, Laguna Blanca 43

Gertz-Ressler 47, Alliance Neuwirth 40

Hesperia 53, Apple Valley 51

Hillcrest 71, Ramona 46

Hillcrest Christian 72, Westmark 52

Hollywood 59, Los Angeles Kennedy 56

Huntington Beach 65, Corona del Mar 53

Inglewood 93, Hawthorne 29

Knight 61, Quartz Hill 59

La Sierra 51, Patriot 50

Littlerock 68, Lancaster 31

Loma Linda Academy 58, Mesa Grande 37

Los Alamitos 69, Edison 40

Los Angeles Leadership 53, Alliance Smidt Tech 16

Lynwood 94, Gahr 84

Marquez 80, Elizabeth 66

Mesrobian 65, Waverly 56

Newbury Park Adventist 69, Beacon Hill 60

Northview 49, Diamond Ranch 46

Oak Hills 68, Burroughs 62

Oak Park 48, Camarillo 44

Oakwood 92, Yeshiva 62

Palm Springs 71, Xavier Prep 22

Palmdale 61, Antelope Valley 56

Pasadena 52, Hoover 31

Pasadena Poly 51, Rio Hondo Prep 34

Rancho Verde 49, Rancho Christian 32

Redlands East Valley 44, Redlands 42

San Dimas 57, Covina 49

Santa Clarita Christian 68, Faith Baptist 57

Sierra Canyon 93, Chaminade 51

Silver Valley 56, Victor Valley Christian 38

Simi Valley 60, Royal 49

Sonora 52, La Habra 36

St. John Bosco 81, Orange Lutheran 66

Temescal Canyon 60, Valley View 48

Torres 61, Maywood CES 50

Triumph 68, Lakeview 32

Tustin 48, La Palma Kennedy 34

United Christian 85, Anza Hamilton 20

University Prep Value 55, Academia Avance 37

Village Christian 79, Heritage Christian 67

Western 52, Anaheim 45

Workman 73, Azusa 29

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

AGBU 52, Le Lycee 11

Alliance Stern 58, Episcopal 11

Animo Robinson 25, Alliance Bloomfield 18

Aquinas 55, Arrowhead Christian 40

Azusa 40, Workman 25

Bishop Amat 55, Mary Star 40

Bonita 46, Glendora 40

Bravo 70, Maywood 13

Buena 50, Dos Pueblos 41

California Lutheran 47, Sherman Indian 25

Camino Nuevo 57, Animo De La Hoya 29

Carpinteria 37, Cate 33

Chadwick 42, Westridge 28

Chaminade 61, Alemany 56

Channel Islands 44, Fillmore 19

Claremont 52, Ayala 47

Colony 60, Alta Loma 47

Corona Santiago 86, Corona 20

Crescenta Valley 77, Muir 25

CSDR 52, La Sierra Academy 23

Culver City 74, Palos Verdes 34

Cypress 45, Garden Grove Pacifica 35

Dominguez 58, La Mirada 50

Faith Baptist 42, Santa Clarita Christian 20

Gahr 61, Firebaugh 16

Godinez 41, Garden Grove 14

Hawthorne 70, Inglewood 15

Hesperia 62, Apple Valley 37

Hillcrest Christian 38, Highland Hall 14

Hollywood 42, Los Angeles Kennedy 31

Keppel 64, Bell Gardens 17

La Canada 47, San Marino 25

La Salle 56, Gardena Serra 30

Lakewood 57, Long Beach Jordan 32

Leuzinger 102, Beverly Hills 20

Marymount 52, Archer 37

Maywood CES 57, Torres 23

Nogales 47, Sierra Vista 38

Norte Vista 54, Arlington 27

North Torrance 80, Da Vinci 34

Oak Park 54, Camarillo 52

Ontario Christian 75, Linfield Christian 34

Orange Vista 60, Vista del Lago 28

Portola 53, Woodbridge 50

Ramona Convent 61, Sacred Heart 55

San Dimas 56, Covina 41

Santa Monica 47, Mira Costa 45

Segerstrom 49, Katella 36

Simi Valley 56, Royal 21

St. Monica 67, St. Joseph 47

Sunny Hills 40, Troy 34

Temple City 57, Monrovia 45

University Pathways Public Service 35, University Pathways Medical Magnet 21

University Prep Value 35, Academia Avance 28

Ventura 63, Oxnard 57

Villa Park 47, Foothill 38

Windward 89, Campbell Hall 49

Xavier Prep 75, Palm Springs 20

Yorba Linda 42, Anaheim Canyon 23

