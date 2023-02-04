The Times’ top 25 preseason baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland heading into the 2023 spring season.
Rank SCHOOL: Comments
1 JSERRA: Loaded with elite pitchers, hitters and defensive players. Top player, SS Jonathan Mendez.
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE: Best pitching staff anywhere. Top player, OF Will Gasparino.
3. HUNTINGTON BEACH: Oilers will score lots of runs this season. Top player, 1B Ralphy Velazquez.
4. ORANGE LUTHERAN: Improved pitching will make Lancers dangerous in playoffs. Top player, 3B Casey Borba.
5. CYPRESS: All signs indicate coach John Weber has one of his best teams. Top player, SS Abbrie Covarrubias.
6. SANTA MARGARITA: Veteran team with quality players at key positions. Top player, C Blake Balsz.
7. S.O. NOTRE DAME: Marshall Boone and Justin Lee are pitchers to watch. Top player, OF Dean West.
8. CORONA: Ethan Schiefelbein, Sam Burgess, Billy Carlson are standouts. Top player, C Josh Springer.
9. VILLA PARK: Spartans looking for pitcher Zach Brown to come through. Top player, SS Gavin Grahovac.
10. AQUINAS: Top prospect Eric Bitonti had 55 hits as a junior. Top player, P Owen Egan.
11. LA MIRADA: Six returning starters and a group of outstanding sophomores. Top player, IF Maverek Russell.
12. ETIWANDA: Sophomore Brady Ebel is future major leaguer. Top player, P Dylan Goff.
13. NORCO: Coach Gary Parcell’s final season features Grant Gray, Cole Hansen. Top player, SS Cameron Kim.
14. CRESPI: Mission League pitcher of the year Isaiah Magdaleno is back. Top player, OF Ethan Kodama.
15. MARANATHA: Shortstop AJ Beltre adds to talented team. Top player, P Zach Strickland.
16. EL DORADO: Four left-handed pitchers will challenge opponents. Top player, P Garvey Rumary.
17. SOUTH HILLS: Have shown impressive winter season form. Top player, SS Marcos Rosales.
18. SAN DIMAS: Will be playing in the Boras Classic. Top player, SS Kasen Khansarinia.
19. NEWBURY PARK: Cole Miller leads a trio of top returning pitchers. Top player, P Derek Turner.
20. ARLINGTON: Plenty of players back from 27-2 team. Top player, C Jack Kleveno.
21. BIRMINGHAM: Strong pitching and good bat with Gavin Taylor. Top player, P Daniel Flores.
22. CAPISTRANO VALLEY: Tough schedule offers opportunities and challenges. Top player, SS Baro Boston.
23. WARREN: Pitching depth is team’s strength. Top player, 1B Julian Angulo.
24. LOS ALAMITOS: New coach, lots of D1 commits, plenty of potential. Top player, SS Jake Evans.
25. LOYOLA: First-year coach Keith Ramsey has track record of success. Top player, SS Adam Magpoc.
