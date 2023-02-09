High school girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday

Granada Hills 55, San Fernando 45

King/Drew 53, Birmingham 52

Crenshaw 69, Palisades 52

Westchester 61, Taft 17

Semifinals, Feb. 18 at Pasadena CC (1 and 2:30 p.m.)

#4 King/Drew vs. #1 Granada Hills

#3 Crenshaw vs. #2 Westchester

DIVISION I

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Hamilton 61, Arleta 28

Sun Valley Poly 55, Garfield 31

Los Angeles CES 56, El Camino Real 42

Cleveland 48, Eagle Rock 42

Semifinals, Feb. 17 or 18 at Birmingham or Venice

#4 Sun Valley Poly vs. #1 Los Angeles Hamilton

#10 Cleveland vs. #3 Los Angeles CES

DIVISION II

Second round, Thursday

San Pedro 70, Los Angeles Roosevelt 48

#9 Sylmar at #8 Carson, score not reported

Bravo 53, North Hollywood 49

South Gate 42, Hollywood 27

Los Angeles Marshall 53, Legacy 41

Los Angeles Wilson 34, Maywood CES 25

Granada Hills Kennedy 45, Lincoln 31

Chatsworth 68, Northridge 29

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Carson/#9 Sylmar winner at #1 San Pedro

#5 Bravo at #4 South Gate

#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #3 Los Angeles Marshall

#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Washington 50, Gardena 32

Franklin 37, Huntington Park 27

Santee 38, Wilmington Banning 28

Harbor Teacher 60, Lakeview 24

Contreras 76, Panorama 31

South East 51, University Prep Value 30

Triumph 36, Sherman Oaks CES 33

Vaughn 50, Los Angeles University 39

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#8 Franklin at #1 Washington

#5 Santee at #4 Harbor Teacher

#6 South East at #3 Contreras

#10 Triumph at #2 Vaughn

DIVISION IV

Second round, Thursday

Valley Arts/Sciences 36, Sun Valley Magnet 30

Alliance Marine 36, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 9

New West 37, Academia Avance 30

Community Charter 31, Hawkins 29

WISH 38, Chavez 37

Larchmont 54, Rivera 51

East Valley 39, Downtown Magnets 23

Los Angeles Kennedy 49, Math/Science 14

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Alliance Marine at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences

#5 New West at #4 Community Charter

#6 Larchmont at #3 WISH

#10 East Valley at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy

DIVISION V

Second round, Thursday

Fremont 60, Roybal 16

Annenberg 33, Rancho Dominguez 26

Girls Leadership 37, Alliance Bloomfield 34

Angelou 45, East College Prep 22

Foshay 34, USC Hybrid 26

North Valley Military 39, University Pathways Public Service 22

New Designs University Park 27, Animo Bunche 11

Camino Nuevo 40, Discovery 34

Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#9 Annenberg at #1 Fremont

#5 Girls Leadership at #4 Angelou

#6 North Valley Military at #3 Foshay

#7 New Designs University Park at #2 Camino Nuevo

