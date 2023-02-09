High school girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday
Granada Hills 55, San Fernando 45
King/Drew 53, Birmingham 52
Crenshaw 69, Palisades 52
Westchester 61, Taft 17
Semifinals, Feb. 18 at Pasadena CC (1 and 2:30 p.m.)
#4 King/Drew vs. #1 Granada Hills
#3 Crenshaw vs. #2 Westchester
DIVISION I
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Hamilton 61, Arleta 28
Sun Valley Poly 55, Garfield 31
Los Angeles CES 56, El Camino Real 42
Cleveland 48, Eagle Rock 42
Semifinals, Feb. 17 or 18 at Birmingham or Venice
#4 Sun Valley Poly vs. #1 Los Angeles Hamilton
#10 Cleveland vs. #3 Los Angeles CES
DIVISION II
Second round, Thursday
San Pedro 70, Los Angeles Roosevelt 48
#9 Sylmar at #8 Carson, score not reported
Bravo 53, North Hollywood 49
South Gate 42, Hollywood 27
Los Angeles Marshall 53, Legacy 41
Los Angeles Wilson 34, Maywood CES 25
Granada Hills Kennedy 45, Lincoln 31
Chatsworth 68, Northridge 29
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Carson/#9 Sylmar winner at #1 San Pedro
#5 Bravo at #4 South Gate
#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #3 Los Angeles Marshall
#10 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
Second round, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Washington 50, Gardena 32
Franklin 37, Huntington Park 27
Santee 38, Wilmington Banning 28
Harbor Teacher 60, Lakeview 24
Contreras 76, Panorama 31
South East 51, University Prep Value 30
Triumph 36, Sherman Oaks CES 33
Vaughn 50, Los Angeles University 39
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#8 Franklin at #1 Washington
#5 Santee at #4 Harbor Teacher
#6 South East at #3 Contreras
#10 Triumph at #2 Vaughn
DIVISION IV
Second round, Thursday
Valley Arts/Sciences 36, Sun Valley Magnet 30
Alliance Marine 36, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 9
New West 37, Academia Avance 30
Community Charter 31, Hawkins 29
WISH 38, Chavez 37
Larchmont 54, Rivera 51
East Valley 39, Downtown Magnets 23
Los Angeles Kennedy 49, Math/Science 14
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Alliance Marine at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences
#5 New West at #4 Community Charter
#6 Larchmont at #3 WISH
#10 East Valley at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy
DIVISION V
Second round, Thursday
Fremont 60, Roybal 16
Annenberg 33, Rancho Dominguez 26
Girls Leadership 37, Alliance Bloomfield 34
Angelou 45, East College Prep 22
Foshay 34, USC Hybrid 26
North Valley Military 39, University Pathways Public Service 22
New Designs University Park 27, Animo Bunche 11
Camino Nuevo 40, Discovery 34
Quarterfinals, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Annenberg at #1 Fremont
#5 Girls Leadership at #4 Angelou
#6 North Valley Military at #3 Foshay
#7 New Designs University Park at #2 Camino Nuevo
