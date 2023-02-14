Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Basketballs on the court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Saturday at Pasadena CC

#4 King/Drew vs. #1 Granada Hills, 2:30 p.m.

#3 Crenshaw vs. #2 Westchester, 1 p.m.

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Friday at Birmingham

#4 Sun Valley Poly vs. #1 Los Angeles Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

#10 Cleveland vs. #3 Los Angeles CES, 5:30 p.m.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

San Pedro 69, Carson 62

Bravo 41, South Gate 39

Los Angeles Wilson 45, Los Angeles Marshall 15

Chatsworth 56, Granada Hills Kennedy 48

Semifinals, Saturday at Venice, times tba

#5 Bravo at #1 San Pedro

#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Washington 46, Franklin 32

Harbor Teacher 33, Santee 32

Contreras def South East, score not reported

Vaughn 65, Triumph 56

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Harbor Teacher at #1 Washington

#3 Contreras at #2 Vaughn

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Valley Arts/Sciences 42, Alliance Marine 32

New West 29, Community Charter 27

Larchmont 47, WISH 42

Los Angeles Kennedy 52, East Valley 20

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#5 New West at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences

#6 Larchmont at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy

DIVISION V

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Fremont 58, Annenberg 27

Angelou 57, Girls Leadership 40

Foshay 40, North Valley Military 39

Camino Nuevo 31, New Designs University Park 18

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Angelou at #1 Fremont

#3 Foshay at #2 Camino Nuevo

NOTES: Championships, Feb. 22-25.

