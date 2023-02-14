High school girls’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Saturday at Pasadena CC
#4 King/Drew vs. #1 Granada Hills, 2:30 p.m.
#3 Crenshaw vs. #2 Westchester, 1 p.m.
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Friday at Birmingham
#4 Sun Valley Poly vs. #1 Los Angeles Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
#10 Cleveland vs. #3 Los Angeles CES, 5:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
San Pedro 69, Carson 62
Bravo 41, South Gate 39
Los Angeles Wilson 45, Los Angeles Marshall 15
Chatsworth 56, Granada Hills Kennedy 48
Semifinals, Saturday at Venice, times tba
#5 Bravo at #1 San Pedro
#6 Los Angeles Wilson at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Washington 46, Franklin 32
Harbor Teacher 33, Santee 32
Contreras def South East, score not reported
Vaughn 65, Triumph 56
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Harbor Teacher at #1 Washington
#3 Contreras at #2 Vaughn
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Valley Arts/Sciences 42, Alliance Marine 32
New West 29, Community Charter 27
Larchmont 47, WISH 42
Los Angeles Kennedy 52, East Valley 20
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#5 New West at #1 Valley Arts/Sciences
#6 Larchmont at #2 Los Angeles Kennedy
DIVISION V
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Fremont 58, Annenberg 27
Angelou 57, Girls Leadership 40
Foshay 40, North Valley Military 39
Camino Nuevo 31, New Designs University Park 18
Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.
#4 Angelou at #1 Fremont
#3 Foshay at #2 Camino Nuevo
NOTES: Championships, Feb. 22-25.
