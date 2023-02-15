Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings

Water polo ball in pool.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
GIRLS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday

Foothill 12, Laguna Beach 11

Orange Lutheran 6, Los Alamitos 4

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Wednesday

Long Beach Wilson 13, Yucaipa 3

Santa Margarita 13, King 10

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Wednesday

Millikan 15, Dana Hills 6

Murrieta Valley 6, Downey 4

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Wednesday

JSerra 12, Long Beach Poly 1

Sunny Hills 12, El Toro 10

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Wednesday

Alta Loma 15, Valley View 6

Marlborough 7, Portola 5

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Rosary 12, St. Joseph 8

Pasadena Poly 11, Lakewood 4

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Wednesday

Jurupa Valley 6, Los Amigos 5

Placentia Valencia 12, Lakeside 6

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba

Open Division: #2 Orange Lutheran vs. #1 Foothill

Division 1: #1 Long Beach Wilson vs. #2 Santa Margarita

Division 2: #1 Millikan vs. #3 Murrieta Valley

Division 3: #1 JSerra vs. #2 Sunny Hills

Division 4: #1 Alta Loma vs. Marlborough

Division 5: #1 Rosary vs. #3 Pasadena Poly

Division 6: #2 Placentia Valencia vs. Jurupa Valley

