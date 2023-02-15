High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section semifinal results and championship pairings
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday
Foothill 12, Laguna Beach 11
Orange Lutheran 6, Los Alamitos 4
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Wednesday
Long Beach Wilson 13, Yucaipa 3
Santa Margarita 13, King 10
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Wednesday
Millikan 15, Dana Hills 6
Murrieta Valley 6, Downey 4
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Wednesday
JSerra 12, Long Beach Poly 1
Sunny Hills 12, El Toro 10
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Wednesday
Alta Loma 15, Valley View 6
Marlborough 7, Portola 5
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Rosary 12, St. Joseph 8
Pasadena Poly 11, Lakewood 4
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Wednesday
Jurupa Valley 6, Los Amigos 5
Placentia Valencia 12, Lakeside 6
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Heritage Park (Irvine), times tba
Open Division: #2 Orange Lutheran vs. #1 Foothill
Division 1: #1 Long Beach Wilson vs. #2 Santa Margarita
Division 2: #1 Millikan vs. #3 Murrieta Valley
Division 3: #1 JSerra vs. #2 Sunny Hills
Division 4: #1 Alta Loma vs. Marlborough
Division 5: #1 Rosary vs. #3 Pasadena Poly
Division 6: #2 Placentia Valencia vs. Jurupa Valley
