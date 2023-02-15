No. 1 seed Birmingham opens City soccer playoffs with 7-0 win over South East

There was no drama for No. 1 seed Birmingham in its opening game of the City Section Division 1 soccer playoffs Wednesday. The Patriots were focused and determined not to give No. 17 South East any hope of an upset. From the opening minutes, when Jerry Ramos put in a goal on a direct kick, Birmingham was taking no prisoners.

Jerry Ramos goal for Birmingham. Direct kick. 1-0 over South East. pic.twitter.com/UMjKu9YnZ4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 15, 2023

The Patriots came away with a 7-0 victory, with Oscar Vargas getting his team-leading 22nd and 23rd goals of the season. The win also gave Birmingham some retribution considering South East had upset the Patriots in last year’s City championship game.

Oscar Vargas scores to make it Birmingham 3, South East 0. pic.twitter.com/WjW70MDvpE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 15, 2023

Birmingham will play a Friday quarterfinal game against Hamilton, which defeated Bell on penalty kicks.

Diego Ceja with the header then a slide better than any baseball player. Birmingham 2, South East 0. pic.twitter.com/XmMRFIfk9h — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 15, 2023

Fremont 1, San Fernando 0: Franklin Orellano scored a golden goal for Fremont, which will play host to Taft, a 2-1 upset winner over Canoga Park.

El Camino Real 5, Neuwirth Learning Academy 1: The Royals advanced to the quarterfinals to face West Valley League rival Cleveland.

Montclair 4, Servite 1: Last year’s Division 4 Southern Section champion knocked off last year’s Division 1 champion. Montclair received two goals from Victor Murillo to advance to the Division 1 semifinals.

Triton Boys’ Soccer defeats Santiago (Corona) 6-5 in PK’s!!! Watch Max Peloso with the game winner here!! On to the CIF-SS Playoff Semifinals Saturday!! 👍💪⚽️⁦@ocvarsity⁩ ⁦@latsondheimer⁩ ⁦@SouthOCsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/eK8KOW6QQX — Triton Athletics (@SCHSTritons) February 16, 2023

JSerra 3, Fullerton 1: The top-seeded Lions advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.

Baseball

Santa Margarita 5, Edison 2: Stanford commit Luke Lavin hit a three-run home run to pace the Eagles in their season opener.

La Serna 2, South Hills 1: After beating Mater Dei earlier in the week, La Serna knocked off another power to improve to 2-0.

Calabasas 4, San Marcos 1: Peter Lynch struck out eight in four innings. Phoenix Call, Nate Castellon and Matthew Witkow each had two hits.

Arcadia 4, Charter Oak 0: Gabe Lopez struck out four in 5-2/3 shutout innings and Brayden Herrera had three hits and two RBIs.

Santa Monica 5, St. Monica 0: Christian Recendez allowed one hit in six innings and struck out six with no walks.

Softball

Villa Park 9, El Dorado 5: Auddrey Lira struck out seven and hit a home run with four RBIs.