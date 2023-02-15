Advertisement
No. 1 seed Birmingham opens City soccer playoffs with 7-0 win over South East

Oscar Vargas of Birmingham
Oscar Vargas of Birmingham scored two goals in a 7-0 playoff win over South East, avenging a loss in last year’s City Section final.
By Eric Sondheimer
There was no drama for No. 1 seed Birmingham in its opening game of the City Section Division 1 soccer playoffs Wednesday. The Patriots were focused and determined not to give No. 17 South East any hope of an upset. From the opening minutes, when Jerry Ramos put in a goal on a direct kick, Birmingham was taking no prisoners.

The Patriots came away with a 7-0 victory, with Oscar Vargas getting his team-leading 22nd and 23rd goals of the season. The win also gave Birmingham some retribution considering South East had upset the Patriots in last year’s City championship game.

Birmingham will play a Friday quarterfinal game against Hamilton, which defeated Bell on penalty kicks.

Fremont 1, San Fernando 0: Franklin Orellano scored a golden goal for Fremont, which will play host to Taft, a 2-1 upset winner over Canoga Park.

El Camino Real 5, Neuwirth Learning Academy 1: The Royals advanced to the quarterfinals to face West Valley League rival Cleveland.

Montclair 4, Servite 1: Last year’s Division 4 Southern Section champion knocked off last year’s Division 1 champion. Montclair received two goals from Victor Murillo to advance to the Division 1 semifinals.

JSerra 3, Fullerton 1: The top-seeded Lions advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.

Baseball

Santa Margarita 5, Edison 2: Stanford commit Luke Lavin hit a three-run home run to pace the Eagles in their season opener.

La Serna 2, South Hills 1: After beating Mater Dei earlier in the week, La Serna knocked off another power to improve to 2-0.

Calabasas 4, San Marcos 1: Peter Lynch struck out eight in four innings. Phoenix Call, Nate Castellon and Matthew Witkow each had two hits.

Arcadia 4, Charter Oak 0: Gabe Lopez struck out four in 5-2/3 shutout innings and Brayden Herrera had three hits and two RBIs.

Santa Monica 5, St. Monica 0: Christian Recendez allowed one hit in six innings and struck out six with no walks.

Softball

Villa Park 9, El Dorado 5: Auddrey Lira struck out seven and hit a home run with four RBIs.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

