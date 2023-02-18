High school girls’ basketball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule

Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Honda Center (Anaheim), Colony, Edison, and Mira Costa. Schedule TBA. Open Division: #1 Sierra Canyon vs. #2 Etiwanda (Feb. 25, 6 p.m. at Honda Center) Division 1: #4 Marlborough vs. Orange Lutheran Division 2AA: #1 La Salle vs. #2 Hart Division 2A: #1 Brentwood vs. #2 Leuzinger Division 3AA: #1 Los Osos vs. #2 Flintridge Prep Division 3A: #1 Rancho Christian vs. Chino Division 4AA: #1 Buena Park vs. #2 Rialto Division 4A: Notre Dame Academy vs. Oakwood Division 5AA: #1 St. Margaret’s vs. #3 Gahr Division 5A: #1 St. Monica vs. #2 Oak Park

