High school girls’ basketball: Southern Section semifinal results and championship schedule
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Saturday
Pool A
Sierra Canyon 89, Sage Hill 45
Ontario Christian 74, Bishop Montgomery 70
Pool B
Etiwanda 71, Mater Dei 58
Corona Santiago 65, Windward 47
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Saturday
Marlborough 63, Rosary 44
Orange Lutheran 78, Chaminade 68
DIVISION 2AA
Semifinals, Saturday
La Salle 46, Redondo 36
Hart 68, San Juan Hills 65
DIVISION 2A
Semifinals, Saturday
Brentwood 52, Keppel 33
Leuzinger 70, Village Christian 52
DIVISION 3AA
Semifinals, Saturday
Los Osos 61, Moreno Valley 52
Flintridge Prep 68, El Dorado 53
DIVISION 3A
Semifinals, Saturday
Rancho Christian 79, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 34
Chino 55, Campbell Hall 53
DIVISION 4AA
Semifinals, Saturday
Buena Park 59, Shalhevet 55
Rialto 70, Silverado 43
DIVISION 4A
Semifinals, Saturday
Notre Dame Academy 57, Bishop Diego 44
Oakwood 43, Laguna Beach 30
DIVISION 5AA
Semifinals, Saturday
St. Margaret’s 55, South Hills 39
Gahr 39, Marina 38
DIVISION 5A
Semifinals, Saturday
St. Monica 72, Riverside Prep 39
Oak Park 65, West Valley 27
Championships, Feb. 24-25 at Honda Center (Anaheim), Colony, Edison, and Mira Costa. Schedule TBA.
Open Division: #1 Sierra Canyon vs. #2 Etiwanda (Feb. 25, 6 p.m. at Honda Center)
Division 1: #4 Marlborough vs. Orange Lutheran
Division 2AA: #1 La Salle vs. #2 Hart
Division 2A: #1 Brentwood vs. #2 Leuzinger
Division 3AA: #1 Los Osos vs. #2 Flintridge Prep
Division 3A: #1 Rancho Christian vs. Chino
Division 4AA: #1 Buena Park vs. #2 Rialto
Division 4A: Notre Dame Academy vs. Oakwood
Division 5AA: #1 St. Margaret’s vs. #3 Gahr
Division 5A: #1 St. Monica vs. #2 Oak Park
