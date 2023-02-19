Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Coach Matt Mowry talks with David Castaneda.
Birmingham coach Matt Mowry has a conversation with David Castaneda. The Patriots are 4-0 this season.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment

1. JSERRA (0-0); Lions open season Friday in Arizona (1)

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); Evan Miranda led impressive pitching performances (4)

3. GAHR (3-0); Wins over Yucaipa, Norco and Etiwanda (NR)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Bryce Rainer is gearing up for big season on mound (2)

5 SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); Luke Lavin starts season with three-run home run (6)

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0); Knights pitching comes through so far (7)

7. VILLA PARK (2-0); Pitching and hitting impresses in first two games (9)

8. AQUINAS (2-1); Good win over Huntington Beach (10)

9. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-2); Oilers’ bats will heat up fast (3)

10. CORONA (2-1); Ethan Schiefelbein is mound standout (8)

11. LA MIRADA (2-0); Eric Jeon contributes with his bat and arm (11)

12. ETIWANDA (2-1); Ebel brothers go 8 for 9 in win (12)

13. NORCO (2-1); Pitching is better than expected (13)

14. CRESPI (4-0); Celts advance to Easton tournament final (14)

15. CYPRESS (1-2); Pitching a little shaky to start season (5)

16. BIRMINGHAM (4-0); Outstanding pitching to start season (21)

17. SAN DIMAS (3-0); Kasen Khansarinia is delivering as expected (18)

18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1); Chris Tampoya is off to fast start (NR)

19. SOUTH HILLS (2-1); Paul Vazquez shows power (17)

20. HART (3-1); Coach Jim Ozella producing another winner (NR)

21. CALABASAS (3-1); Pitching depth looks good (NR)

22. NEWBURY PARK (3-1); Derek Turner is good leadoff man (19)

23. BECKMAN (3-0); Wins over Brea, Flintridge Prep, Northwood (NR)

24. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0); Wins over North, San Clemente (NR)

25. CHAMINADE (2-0); Faces Birmingham on Friday (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

