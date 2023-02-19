The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1); Chris Tampoya is off to fast start (NR)

17. SAN DIMAS (3-0); Kasen Khansarinia is delivering as expected (18)

15. CYPRESS (1-2); Pitching a little shaky to start season (5)

13. NORCO (2-1); Pitching is better than expected (13)

12. ETIWANDA (2-1); Ebel brothers go 8 for 9 in win (12)

11. LA MIRADA (2-0); Eric Jeon contributes with his bat and arm (11)

9. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-2); Oilers’ bats will heat up fast (3)

7. VILLA PARK (2-0); Pitching and hitting impresses in first two games (9)

6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0); Knights pitching comes through so far (7)

4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Bryce Rainer is gearing up for big season on mound (2)

3. GAHR (3-0); Wins over Yucaipa, Norco and Etiwanda (NR)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Birmingham coach Matt Mowry has a conversation with David Castaneda. The Patriots are 4-0 this season.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.