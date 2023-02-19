The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment
1. JSERRA (0-0); Lions open season Friday in Arizona (1)
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-0); Evan Miranda led impressive pitching performances (4)
3. GAHR (3-0); Wins over Yucaipa, Norco and Etiwanda (NR)
4. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (2-1); Bryce Rainer is gearing up for big season on mound (2)
5 SANTA MARGARITA (1-0); Luke Lavin starts season with three-run home run (6)
6. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (2-0); Knights pitching comes through so far (7)
7. VILLA PARK (2-0); Pitching and hitting impresses in first two games (9)
8. AQUINAS (2-1); Good win over Huntington Beach (10)
9. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-2); Oilers’ bats will heat up fast (3)
10. CORONA (2-1); Ethan Schiefelbein is mound standout (8)
11. LA MIRADA (2-0); Eric Jeon contributes with his bat and arm (11)
12. ETIWANDA (2-1); Ebel brothers go 8 for 9 in win (12)
13. NORCO (2-1); Pitching is better than expected (13)
14. CRESPI (4-0); Celts advance to Easton tournament final (14)
15. CYPRESS (1-2); Pitching a little shaky to start season (5)
16. BIRMINGHAM (4-0); Outstanding pitching to start season (21)
17. SAN DIMAS (3-0); Kasen Khansarinia is delivering as expected (18)
18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1); Chris Tampoya is off to fast start (NR)
19. SOUTH HILLS (2-1); Paul Vazquez shows power (17)
20. HART (3-1); Coach Jim Ozella producing another winner (NR)
21. CALABASAS (3-1); Pitching depth looks good (NR)
22. NEWBURY PARK (3-1); Derek Turner is good leadoff man (19)
23. BECKMAN (3-0); Wins over Brea, Flintridge Prep, Northwood (NR)
24. VISTA MURRIETA (2-0); Wins over North, San Clemente (NR)
25. CHAMINADE (2-0); Faces Birmingham on Friday (NR)
