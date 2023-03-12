The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

25. MATER DEI (5-3-2); Picked up two wins over JSerra (NR)

23. VALENCIA (8-2); Lefty Ricky Ojeda struck out 19 vs. Saugus (NR)

21. SOUTH HILLS (6-2); Sterling Patick is 4-0 with 0.00 ERA in 16 innings (NR)

17. BONITA (6-1); Justin Santiago is 3-0 with 0.27 ERA (23)

15. LA MIRADA (5-2); 18 strikeouts for Donald Murray vs. Oaks Christian (11)

12. CORONA (4-2); Showdown with unbeaten Roosevelt this week (10)

4. JSERRA (3-3); Slow start looks familiar for Lions (2)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4-1); Next up for Lancers is Servite (1)

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-1); Three-game series with Harvard-Westlake this week (3)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

La Mirada High sophomore Donald Murray struck out 18 batters in a game last week.

