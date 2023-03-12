Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Donald Murray of La Mirada High poses for a photo.
La Mirada High sophomore Donald Murray struck out 18 batters in a game last week.
(Courtesy of La Mirada High)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (rk. last week)

1. SANTA MARGARITA (6-1); Three-game sweep of Orange Lutheran (9)

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (8-1); Three-game series with Harvard-Westlake this week (3)

3. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4-1); Next up for Lancers is Servite (1)

4. JSERRA (3-3); Slow start looks familiar for Lions (2)

5. VILLA PARK (6-1); Gavin Grahovac batting .440 with 11 hits (4)

6. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-3); Bryce Rainer isn’t allowing hits or runs (6)

7. GAHR (4-2-1); Faces Downey this week (5)

8. SIERRA CANYON (9-0-2); Tom Meusborn coaching magic is working (20)

9. CRESPI (7-1-3); Diego Velazquez’s batting average is .516 (7)

10. AQUINAS (4-1); Faces unbeaten Arrowhead Christian on Tuesday (8)

11. FOOTHILL (5-3); Tyler Hawkins is hitting .412 (12)

12. CORONA (4-2); Showdown with unbeaten Roosevelt this week (10)

13. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (6-0);10 hits for Mitchell Rodenbaugh (16)

14. NORCO (2-2); League play begins with Corona Santiago (13)

15. LA MIRADA (5-2); 18 strikeouts for Donald Murray vs. Oaks Christian (11)

16. CORONA CENTENNIAL (8-0); Three-game series vs. King (17)

17. BONITA (6-1); Justin Santiago is 3-0 with 0.27 ERA (23)

18. HUNTINGTON BEACH (3-6); Face Edison on Wednesday (18)

19. SAN DIMAS (6-2); Ryan Castro has 11 hits (21)

20. SERVITE (6-3); Big week hitting for Jonathan Rodriguez (24)

21. SOUTH HILLS (6-2); Sterling Patick is 4-0 with 0.00 ERA in 16 innings (NR)

22. CITRUS VALLEY (8-0); 14 hits, 11 RBIs for Marc Di Carlo (NR)

23. VALENCIA (8-2); Lefty Ricky Ojeda struck out 19 vs. Saugus (NR)

24. CYPRESS (6-4); Luke Matlock threw shutout (NR)

25. MATER DEI (5-3-2); Picked up two wins over JSerra (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

