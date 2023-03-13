Corona pitchers throw fifth shutout in Big VIII League baseball opener win

The Corona High pitching staff is pretty good. All five Corona victories this season have been shutouts and the latest on Monday, a 4-0 win over previously unbeaten Eastvale Roosevelt, was the most important because it came in the Big VIII League opener.

Ace left-hander Ethan Schiefelbein retired the first 11 batters and finished with nine strikeouts in four innings. Jake Skelskey came in and got the save with three more scoreless innings. Freshman Anthony Murphy had two hits and three stolen bases.

Norco 5, Corona Santiago 3: Logan Ortega went four for four and Cameron Kim added two hits in Norco’s Big VIII League win.

Three-run home run by Adam Magpoc in first inning makes it Loyola 8, Crespi 0. pic.twitter.com/Mu3rIYICFe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 13, 2023

Loyola 9, Crespi 0: An eight-run first inning that featured a three-run home run by Adam Magpoc over the screen in right field in Encino led the Cubs to the Mission League win. Magpoc also had a double. Nate Stern struck out six in four innings. Augie Lopez had three doubles.

Bishop Alemany 1, Chaminade 0: The Warriors won in nine innings. Max Alvarez had the game-winning RBI single.

Huntington Beach 5, Edison 4: In the 11th inning, a balk gave Huntington Beach the victory. Aidan Espinoza had three hits for the Oilers.

Orange Lutheran 4, Servite 3: Derek Curiel went two for two and Nate Savoie hit a home run to help the Lancers (1-3) win their first Trinity League game.

Mater Dei 2, JSerra 1: The Monarchs completed a three-game Trinity League sweep of defending Division champion JSerra. Gavin Williams had three hits.

Moorpark 9, Thousand Oaks 2: Matthew Ramirez had two hits and two RBIs for Moorpark.

Simi Valley 8, Camarillo 6: Nick Ficele finished with three RBIs for Simi Valley.

Cypress 5, La Palma Kennedy 1: Matthew Morrell had two hits for Cypress.

West Ranch 3, Saugus 2: West Ranch got a walk-off sacrifice fly from Josef Brosche in the seventh to win the Foothill League game.

La Serna 4, El Rancho 2: Owen Long and Marcos Armenta each had two hits for 8-2 La Serna.

Sylmar 10, Van Nuys 0: Matthew Benzor threw a five inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and also had two hits in the Valley Mission League victory.

Torrance 13, Narbonne 2: Mason Martinez and Ricky Ahumada each had three hits for Torrance.

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Fullerton 0: Logan Brady struck out six in four innings for Pacifica. Aiden Marquez had two hits.

Arcadia 1, Agoura 0: Ian Hoffstetter struck out 10 and gave up two hits in improving to 4-0.

Villa Park 10, Anaheim Canyon 0: Brandon Luu struck out 13 with one walk in six innings and Gavin Grahovac hit another home run to lead Villa Park.

Calabasas 4, Grace Brethren 1: Nate Castellon had two hits for the Coyotes.

Mission Viejo 8, Beckman 6: Tyler Holland hit a walk-off three-run home run in the seventh for Mission Viejo. He finished with two hits and four RBIs.

South Hills 8, Tesoro 0: Paul Vazquez had three hits, including a home run, and Noah Malone hit a three-run home run to lead South Hills.

Los Alamitos 8, Cerritos 4: CJ Berthon had a home run and Jake Evans two hits for Los Alamitos.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Simi Valley 0: Ella Parker went three for three with a triple and home run for the 7-1 Knights. Alexa Miranda and Kayla Mashhound also hit home runs.

Esperanza 6, El Dorado 2: Mia Sanchez threw six shutout innings and Taylor Shumaker had a home run and triple for 9-2 Esperanza.

Granada Hills 4, North Torrance 2: The Highlanders (7-2) received three hits from Vivian Acosta.

