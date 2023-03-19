The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)
1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-1); Three-game sweep of Harvard-Westlake (2)
2. SANTA MARGARITA (8-2); Collin Clarke is new ace pitcher (1)
3, VILLA PARK (8-1); Zach Brown pitched well vs. Foothill (5)
4. GAHR (6-2-1); Pitching continues to be outstanding (7)
5. MATER DEI (10-3-1); 6-0 start in Trinity League, led by pitcher Landon Gordon (25)
6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-5-1); Got back into Trinity playoff picture (3)
7. CRESPI (8-3-3); Celts still waiting for pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno to return (9)
8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-6); Pitching staff still finding their way (6)
9. AQUINAS (5-1); The bats are coming alive (10)
10. CYPRESS (8-4); Team is surging (24)
11. CORONA (6-3); Pitching continues to thrive (12)
12. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (8-2); Got win Saturday over Corona (13)
13. LA MIRADA (7-2); Eric Jeon, Donald Murray impressive pitching duo (15)
14. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-0); Tough games lie ahead (16)
15. BONITA (8-1); No-hitter for Justin Santiago (17)
16. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-6); Oilers on the way back up (18)
17. JSERRA (4-6); Lions need to turns things around fast (4)
18. SIERRA CANYON (12-2-2); Lost two of three to St. Francis (8)
19. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (9-2); A team on the rise (NR)
20. NORCO (3-3); Waiting for Cameron Kim to take charge (14)
21. SOUTH HILLS (8-2); In Sterling Patrick they trust (21)
22. FOOTHILL (6-4); Tough schedule should pay off (11)
23. SAN DIMAS (6-3); Pitching is performing well (19)
24. VALENCIA (9-2); Tough Foothill League games ahead (23)
25. SERVITE (9-5); Roman Martin is heating up (20)
