The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

Justin Lee, of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, delivers a pitch against Harvard-Westlake.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High’s Justin Lee, who has committed to, UCLA, limited Harvard-Westlake to one run in six innings.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last rank)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (11-1); Three-game sweep of Harvard-Westlake (2)

2. SANTA MARGARITA (8-2); Collin Clarke is new ace pitcher (1)

3, VILLA PARK (8-1); Zach Brown pitched well vs. Foothill (5)

4. GAHR (6-2-1); Pitching continues to be outstanding (7)

5. MATER DEI (10-3-1); 6-0 start in Trinity League, led by pitcher Landon Gordon (25)

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-5-1); Got back into Trinity playoff picture (3)

7. CRESPI (8-3-3); Celts still waiting for pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno to return (9)

8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-6); Pitching staff still finding their way (6)

9. AQUINAS (5-1); The bats are coming alive (10)

10. CYPRESS (8-4); Team is surging (24)

11. CORONA (6-3); Pitching continues to thrive (12)

12. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (8-2); Got win Saturday over Corona (13)

13. LA MIRADA (7-2); Eric Jeon, Donald Murray impressive pitching duo (15)

14. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-0); Tough games lie ahead (16)

15. BONITA (8-1); No-hitter for Justin Santiago (17)

16. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-6); Oilers on the way back up (18)

17. JSERRA (4-6); Lions need to turns things around fast (4)

18. SIERRA CANYON (12-2-2); Lost two of three to St. Francis (8)

19. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (9-2); A team on the rise (NR)

20. NORCO (3-3); Waiting for Cameron Kim to take charge (14)

21. SOUTH HILLS (8-2); In Sterling Patrick they trust (21)

22. FOOTHILL (6-4); Tough schedule should pay off (11)

23. SAN DIMAS (6-3); Pitching is performing well (19)

24. VALENCIA (9-2); Tough Foothill League games ahead (23)

25. SERVITE (9-5); Roman Martin is heating up (20)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

