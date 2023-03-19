The Times’ top 25 baseball rankings

25. SERVITE (9-5); Roman Martin is heating up (20)

23. SAN DIMAS (6-3); Pitching is performing well (19)

22. FOOTHILL (6-4); Tough schedule should pay off (11)

21. SOUTH HILLS (8-2); In Sterling Patrick they trust (21)

20. NORCO (3-3); Waiting for Cameron Kim to take charge (14)

19. GARDEN GROVE PACIFICA (9-2); A team on the rise (NR)

18. SIERRA CANYON (12-2-2); Lost two of three to St. Francis (8)

17. JSERRA (4-6); Lions need to turns things around fast (4)

16. HUNTINGTON BEACH (6-6); Oilers on the way back up (18)

12. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (8-2); Got win Saturday over Corona (13)

9. AQUINAS (5-1); The bats are coming alive (10)

8. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (7-6); Pitching staff still finding their way (6)

7. CRESPI (8-3-3); Celts still waiting for pitcher Isaiah Magdaleno to return (9)

6. ORANGE LUTHERAN (8-5-1); Got back into Trinity playoff picture (3)

5. MATER DEI (10-3-1); 6-0 start in Trinity League, led by pitcher Landon Gordon (25)

4. GAHR (6-2-1); Pitching continues to be outstanding (7)

3, VILLA PARK (8-1); Zach Brown pitched well vs. Foothill (5)

2. SANTA MARGARITA (8-2); Collin Clarke is new ace pitcher (1)

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High’s Justin Lee, who has committed to, UCLA, limited Harvard-Westlake to one run in six innings.

