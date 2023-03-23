Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

BASEBALL

Temecula Prep 15, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 13

SOFTBALL

Adelanto 15, Excelsior 12

Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 20, Temecula Prep 19

Crean Lutheran 6, Laguna Hills 3

