High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
BASEBALL
Temecula Prep 15, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 13
SOFTBALL
Adelanto 15, Excelsior 12
Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 20, Temecula Prep 19
Crean Lutheran 6, Laguna Hills 3
