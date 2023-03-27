Corona pitchers come through in 10-inning baseball win over Norco

The pitchers for Corona and Norco were on top of their game Monday in a Big VIII League baseball matchup. It was scoreless through nine innings before Corona (9-3, 3-1) came away with a 3-2 win in 10 innings.

Ethan Schiefelbein threw six shutout innings for Corona. Ryan Jenkins pitched shutout ball into the ninth for Norco. Sam Burgess had two hits for Corona.

Corona Santiago 4, Corona Centennial 2: The Sharks improved to 4-2 in Big VIII League play behind Cameron Taper, who threw a complete game with no walks. Chris Ramirez had a bases-clearing triple.

King 7, Eastvale Roosevelt 6: Jason Evangelista had a grand slam to lead King.

Tell me if there’s a more intriguing prospect than 6-7 lefty Chris Downs of Hart. Growth spurt left him sidelined. He’s healthy now. pic.twitter.com/6Kw1pXPpfK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 28, 2023

Hart 4, Saugus 0: Mike Rogozik threw six shutout innings for Hart, which is 4-0 in the Foothill League. Chris Downs pitched the seventh for the save.

Edison 12, Los Alamitos 4: Brandon Winokur went three for three to lead the Chargers. Noah Stockman had the big blow, a grand slam.

Etiwanda 4, Chino Hills 3: Tyler McEvoy contributed three hits and Brady Ebel struck out five with no walks in six innings to lead Etiwanda.

Westlake 5, Agoura 2: Kaden Youmans, Ethan Bolger and Nate Johnson each had two hits and Nate Franco had two RBIs for Westlake.

Arcadia 13, Muir 1: Nando Placentia picked up the win and also had two hits in the five-inning win.

Oaks Christian 1, Newbury Park 0: Jaden Onaca threw the complete game, striking out six for the Lions. Christopher Tampoya had two hits.

Cleveland 3, Taft 0: Kaeden Riepl finished with three hits and Kevin Vazquez threw five shutout innings for the Cavaliers.

Softball

Esperanza 12, Yorba Linda 2: Taylor Shumaker finished with three hits and four RBIs and Sharyn Duncan was four for four with four RBIs for Esperanza.

